Atiku Abubakar condemned the Tinubu Presidency for attacking Cardinal John Onaiyekan after the cleric spoke to the press about his meeting with the President

Atiku's aide, Phrank Shaibu, issued a statement on August 2, 2026, calling the Presidency's language unbecoming of a government

Atiku urged the Presidency to apologise to the Catholic Church and demanded it address the substance of the bishops' message rather than attack the messengers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has publicly criticised the Presidency for its response to Cardinal John Onaiyekan and the Catholic Bishops following their engagement with President Bola Tinubu.

The former Vice President warned that Tinubu's administration's growing intolerance of dissent poses a threat to Nigeria's democracy.

Atiku urges Tinubu to apologise: "This is an affront to the integrity of bishops". Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

The reaction was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, August 2, 2026, by Phrank Shaibu, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku.

Atiku defends Catholic bishops

Shaibu said, on behalf of Atiku, that the Presidency's choice to ridicule and politically attack the clerics rather than reflect on the substance of their message was "both unfortunate and dangerous."

He said the Catholic Church had, for generations, served as one of Nigeria's moral voices, with its bishops speaking consistently for the poor and vulnerable regardless of who held power.

"The Catholic Bishops demonstrated rare courage by looking the President in the face and telling him the bitter truth about the state of the nation.

"That is precisely what patriotic religious leaders are called to do — not to decorate power with praise, but to confront it with truth."

Atiku said the language directed at Cardinal Onaiyekan, described as "a respected voice, elder statesman and beacon of truth within the Catholic Church," amounted to sheer arrogance and showed contempt for millions of Nigerians who hold the Cardinal in high esteem.

He accused the Presidency's media team of attempting to selectively edit and reframe the bishops' engagement with the President in order to create a narrative favourable to the government.

The ADC presidential flag bearer described it as "an affront to the integrity, credibility and moral authority of the bishops."

Atiku says Presidency owes apology

Atiku further argued that a government confident in its record would welcome criticism rather than wage war against honest voices.

"Perhaps the Presidency has become so accustomed to inviting 'fake bishops' that it now assumes every cleric can be recruited into political propaganda. But Catholic bishops are different. They are not political props, rented cheerleaders or praise singers."

Atiku called on the Presidency to issue an immediate and unreserved apology to the Catholic Church, Cardinal Onaiyekan and the entire Catholic faithful.

He said the attack was not merely against individuals but against one of Nigeria's most credible moral institutions.

He also urged religious leaders of all denominations to follow the example set by the Catholic Bishops and speak truth to power whenever the nation's interest demands it.

Atiku praises Cardinal Onaiyekan and Catholic bishops for speaking truth to power. Photo credit: @enebome

Source: UGC

Cardinal Onaiyekan mentions what Tinubu did

Recall that Cardinal Onaiyekan revealed that President Tinubu directly pushed back on concerns the Catholic bishops raised during their July 28 meeting at the State House.

The Archbishop Emeritus said Tinubu appeared visibly unhappy during the meeting and warned that too few people around the President were willing to tell him the truth.

Onaiyekan also raised concerns about INEC's independence and weighed in on the upcoming Osun governorship election and the National Peace Committee.

Timi Frank backs Catholic Bishops' stand

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that former APC chieftain Timi Frank praised the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria for challenging President Tinubu on the economy.

Frank called out some Pentecostal leaders, alleging they visit the Presidential Villa and return with 'envelopes' instead of speaking truth.

The ex-APC spokesman urged Muslim and Christian leaders to tell Tinubu he has failed and should not seek a second term in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng