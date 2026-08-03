ADC's official Southwest zonal leadership dismissed a petition against National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola as baseless and misleading

The party linked the petition's authors to supporters of Kachikwu Ibe and Hon. Abejide, who recently lost a Court of Appeal case against the ADC

The Southwest zonal leadership, led by Akinbowale Omole, warned the group to stop impersonating party officials or face further exposure

The officially recognised African Democratic Congress (ADC) Southwest zonal leadership has rejected a petition calling for the removal of the party's National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, describing the move as the work of disgruntled elements with no standing in the party.

The leadership, led by National Vice Chairman for the Southwest, Rt. Hon. Akinbowale Omole, addressed journalists after a meeting of recognised zonal and national officers from the region.

The ADC’s Southwest zonal leadership has rejected a petition against National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola. Photo credit: @ADCVanguard reported

Source: Twitter

A statement sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, signed by Hon. Akinbowale Omole, ADC National Vice Chairman, South West.August 3, Omole identified those behind the petition as loyalists of Kachikwu Ibe and Hon. Abejide, who recently lost a case at the Court of Appeal.

The petition had been addressed to ADC National Chairman Sen. David Mark, calling for Aregbesola's removal. The zonal leadership said the authors were parading themselves as party leaders in the Southwest, a status the national leadership does not recognise.

Allegations against Aregbesola rejected

In their communique, the officers described the allegations against Aregbesola as "baseless, unsubstantiated, and misleading."

They also dismissed claims that the National Secretary had created parallel structures or manipulated primary election outcomes, pointing out that those decisions fall under the National Executive Committee, not the National Secretary.

"The composition of the primaries committees, the conduct of the primaries, and management of the outcomes are the decisions of the National Executive Committee of the party and not that of the National Secretary," the statement read.

The leadership also noted that the National Executive Committee duly approved all primary results before names were submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in line with the ADC constitution.

Warning to dissenters

The officers drew attention to what they called a contradiction in the accusers' position, saying the same individuals who ignored party directives and breached the party constitution during congresses and primaries were now pointing fingers at the National Secretary for the same conduct.

"It bears noting that those now making these accusations are the same persons who disregarded party directives and breached the party constitution during congresses and primaries, only to turn around and accuse the National Secretary of the very conduct they themselves engaged in," the communique read.

The group also threatened to release details of private meetings held between the dissenting faction and groups opposed to both Sen. David Mark and Aregbesola if the impersonation of party leadership continues.

"We will not submit the affairs of this party to rascals," the statement added, urging the group to return to the party's constituted authority.

The communique was signed by Omole alongside other officers in attendance, including National Director of Communication and Strategy Capt. Olatunji Shelle, Zonal Organising Secretary Mrs Omolara Oseni, Dr. Bode Ojerinde, Deputy National Financial Secretary Hon. Oladimeji Fabiyi, Deputy National Woman Leader Alh. Kafila Olayiwola, and Zonal Woman Leader Chief Mrs Lydia Olafunmiloye.

ADC fires fresh shot at Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reproted that Bolaji Abdullahi, the national publicity secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), warned that President Bola Tinubu will bear personal responsibility if any harm comes to former Kaduna State governor Nasir el-Rufai while in custody.

Abdullahi made the remarks during an interview on Symfoni, saying el-Rufai's deteriorating health in detention is a matter of serious concern. He argued that the circumstances surrounding the former governor's prolonged custody have less to do with law and more to do with political calculations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng