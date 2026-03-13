Broda Shaggi has been hospitalised after sustaining an injury on a movie location in Ogun State

According to reports, the actor and skit maker was rushed to one medical facility but had to be moved to another

Fans called for prayers as they worry about his condition and wondered how such an incident could happen to him on location

Nigerians are worried and praying for content creator and actor Samuel Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, following reports about him.

The talented entertainer is said to have sustained a firearm injury while working on a location in Ogun State

Fans react as Broda Shaggi lands in hospital after a firearm wound on set. Photo credit@brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Ogun State, after which he was first taken to Blooming Care Hospital in the state.

However, he was later advised to be moved to another medical facility in Lagos State for better treatment, where he is now receiving proper care for his wound.

Details on how and who inflicted the firearm injury on the skit maker were not stated.

Police react to Broda Shaggi's case

Reacting to the report, the Lagos State Police Command confirmed that Broda Shaggi was indeed injured on location and that the wound was caused by a firearm.

Fans pray for Broda Shaggi over firearm injury on movie location. Photo credit@brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

The command added that the medical facility where the comedian was first treated reported the case to the station.

According to them, Broda Shaggi was found on a stretcher at the hospital with an injury to his thigh.

It was also stated that investigations are ongoing to ascertain what happened during Broda Shaggy’s location filming.

Fans show concern for Broda Shaggi over injury

Fans of the entertainer are worried about his current health. They asked questions and made inquiries about who inflicted the wound.

Some wondered why the skit maker did not take extra precautions, knowing he would be working with a firearm on set. They called for a probe into his case and prayed for his speedy recovery.

A few fans also noted that the filming location is reportedly a known headquarters of cultists in Ogun State.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions over Broda Shaggi's ordeal

Netizens showed concern about the state of the actor as they wished him a speedy recovery. Here are comments below:

@phionahnam reacted:

"Quick recovery but please keep the hospital name anonymous."

@kelechicasmir commented:

"Quick recovery,which can filming be this one, they should stop using original g+n for filming."

@auntynene_blog reacted:

"God abeg o!!!. We need him alive and healthy."

@rearrange2901 wrote:

"May almighty God protect us all , may we not be brought home dead while looking for daily bread … amen."

@babalola1571 said:

"U get money but u can't do small ayeta Abi, so no elders in ur family abi."

@thelifestylewpn shared:

"This is frightening. I hope he makes a quick recovery."

Lady calls out Broda Shaggi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady got people talking on social media after she called out popular comedian Broda Shaggi over their failed relationship.

The lady identified as Adewalespicyjay on Instagram, said that Shaggi told her he loved her just to sleep with her.

Source: Legit.ng