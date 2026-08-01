Real estate billionaire Ned Okonkwo made a bold proposal during the Portable vs Charles Okocha celebrity boxing event

Ned suggested ₦5 billion to get Burna Boy and Cubana Chief Priest to settle their beef in the boxing ring

Cubana Chiefpriest fired back at the proposal with a sharp challenge about the money being real

Celebrity boxing fever is spreading fast in Nigeria, and one billionaire is looking to cash in on the drama between two of the country's biggest personalities.

Real estate mogul Ned Okonkwo seized the moment during the much-talked-about boxing match between Portable and Charles Okocha to float a massive offer.

Reactions as Ned Okonkwo offers ₦5 billion for Burna Boy and Cubana Chiefpriest to fight. Photo credit@buranboygram/@cubanacheifpriest/@nedonkonkwo

Source: Instagram

With Charles Okocha walking away victorious from that bout, the excitement in the room seemingly inspired Ned to throw down a ₦5 billion challenge, suggesting that Burna Boy and Cubana Chiefpriest should take their long-running feud into the boxing ring.

Cubana Chiefpriest responds to proposal

The idea quickly made the rounds online, and Cubana Chiefpriest did not hold back his reaction. Rather than entertaining the idea with enthusiasm, he threw the challenge right back at whoever was making noise about it, insisting that the money needed to come first before any conversation could begin.

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to proposal given to him. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

He made it clear he was not convinced the funds were real, questioning whether those behind the proposal could actually back it up financially.

In his words, the funding involved was too significant for him to agree to anything without seeing the cash up front, stating that payment had to come before he would commit to anything.

Recall that Cubana Chiefpriest and Burna Boy are not on good terms, as the two have exchanged words online over their feud.

Here is the Instagram video of what Cubana Chiefpriest said about the proposed fight between him and Burna Boy below:

Fans react to boxing proposal

The suggestion sent social media into a frenzy, with many users weighing in on whether Burna Boy and Cubana Chief Priest would realistically ever face off in the ring.

@justt.kemzy wrote:

"Una Dey find scope for him to land to hospital"

@blaqboyy_00 commented:

" Hospital bed chilling"

@verified_ali_ reacted:

"If burna match only that ur belle bah"

@incredible_cpmolly wrote:

"Na now CP for understand that cemetery chilling wey e talk that time."

@ogobest_gadget shared:

"So this man no really like cp,, my brother abeg no gree oh"

@ kennedydavickat said:

"Burna is not on chief priest level at all. Stop insulting Burna, he is an international star. Love him or hate him."

Tracy Ohiri sends memo about Burna Boy

Legit.ng had reported that Tracy Ohiri had stirred conversation online after reportedly sending an important message to Bose Ogulu, the mother and manager of Nigerian music star Burna Boy, regarding the singer's growing friendship with social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM).

The relationship between Burna Boy and VDM had attracted public attention in recent months, particularly after Burna Boy made a financial donation to support VDM's non-governmental organization (NGO).

Source: Legit.ng