The Northern Senators Forum condemned deadly attacks in Benue and Kaduna states that killed over 40 people and displaced many families

A Tuesday morning attack on Efeyi Community in Otukpo LGA left 13 dead, while a separate Kaduna attack days earlier claimed about 30 lives, including women and children

The Forum also backed President Tinubu's plan to expand the Nigerian Army from 8 to 12 divisions and recruit 28,000 additional military personnel

Abuja, FCT - The Northern Senators Forum has condemned attacks in Benue and Kaduna states that together killed more than 40 people within days of each other, calling on the Federal Government to arrest the perpetrators and support displaced families.

The Forum, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Sen. Abdulaziz Musa Yar'Adua, described the violence as a serious threat to public safety and expressed condolences to the governments and people of both states, as well as families of the victims.

Northern Senators Forum Condemns Benue, Kaduna Attacks That Killed Over 40 People

Source: UGC

Benue and Kaduna Attacks

In Benue state, gunmen struck Efeyi Community in Ugboju, Otukpo local government area, on the morning of Tuesday, July 28, 2026, killing 13 people and wounding several others. Security agencies were deployed to the area to restore order following the attack.

Two days earlier, on Sunday, July 26, a separate attack hit Naridon Village in Kamaru Ward, Kauru LGA, Kaduna state, killing about 30 people, among them women and children. Homes were also destroyed during the violence, forcing many residents to flee the area.

The Forum described both incidents as deeply troubling and said the loss of innocent lives and the displacement of families demanded urgent government action.

Army Expansion Welcomed With Conditions

Beyond condemning the attacks, the Forum welcomed President Bola Tinubu's approval of a major expansion of the Nigerian Army, which involves growing the force from eight to 12 divisions and recruiting 28,000 additional military personnel.

The Presidency said the move is intended to decentralise command, tighten border security, and cut response times to security threats across the country.

While the senators described the expansion as timely, they stressed that new formations must be properly equipped and adequately supported. The Forum said personnel welfare and logistics are essential if the additional divisions are to function effectively on the ground.

Call for Community Cooperation

The Northern Senators Forum urged residents to work closely with security agencies by sharing timely information about threats in their communities. The Forum also called on the Federal Government to ensure that those responsible for the recent attacks are swiftly brought to justice and that victims and displaced persons receive adequate support.

Sen. Yar'Adua said lasting peace would only be achieved through coordinated security action, stronger intelligence gathering, and sustained investment in Nigeria's security architecture.

Source: Legit.ng