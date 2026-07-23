Life coach Solomon Buchi fired back at Nollywood actress Nancy Isime after she made controversial remarks about Jesus Christ and Christianity in a podcast interview

Nancy Isime compared her own independent approach to faith with Jesus Christ's manner of living, sparking strong criticism from the commentator

Solomon Buchi accused Isime of arrogance and called her self-styled Christianity a 'false equivalent' in a video posted on social media

Life coach and social media commentator Solomon Buchi has taken strong exception to remarks made by Nollywood actress Nancy Isime about Jesus Christ and Christianity, describing her position as "nonsense" in a widely shared video.

The controversy began after Isime sat down for a podcast interview in which she spoke candidly about her personal relationship with faith.

Life coach Solomon Buchi responds to Nancy Isime's remarks about Christianity and Jesus Christ during a recent video message. Photo: solomonbbuchi/nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

Nancy Isime noted that Jesus Christ himself was accused of witchcraft and blasphemy before his death, and that history has since vindicated him.

"Jesus, at the time he lived, he was accused of witchcraft, and people might not remember that, but it was one of the accusations that eventually they killed him for.

Blasphemy and the rest, and that's Jesus. Two thousand years later, we're serving him, we're worshiping him. So for me, that's enough. I don't serve mortals, so I don't have the need to perform for mortals. And I will always have a mind of my own."

Using that as a springboard, Nancy Isime explained why she refuses to conform to conventional Nigerian Christian expectations.

"I'm not your typical Nigerian Christian, and I don't want to be," she said, adding that she listens to preachers such as Apostle Joshua Selman and draws her understanding of God independently.

The actress also drew a parallel between her own unconventional thinking and how Jesus operated outside religious norms of his era, referencing the story of a coin found inside a fish as an example of his radical, unprecedented actions.

Watch Nancy Isime's video speaking about Christianity and Christ Jesus below:

Solomon Buchi's sharp response to Nancy Isime

Responding via a video on his Instagram page on July 22, 2026, Solomon Buchi pulled no punches.

He argued that the kind of individualised Christianity Isime described falls apart under scrutiny and ultimately serves the ego of the person practising it.

"This emergence of a Christianity that no other person understands is really about them," he said.

"Like she said, she has a mind of her own, and she doesn't care if nobody understands her. You see, that — I'm sorry to say that — is nonsense."

The media personality went further, taking particular issue with Isime appearing to liken her own experience of being misunderstood to that of Jesus Christ.

"It is a very false equivalent, and in fact, quite arrogant, to think yourself on the same level as Jesus," Buchi said. "Jesus Christ is the foundation on which Christianity was birthed. You are not. You cannot bring anything new to Christianity, my dear friend."

Solomon Buchi addresses Nancy Isime's comments on Christianity, urging Christians to follow biblical teachings. Photo: solomonbbuchi/nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

"Christianity Is Not a Free-Thinking Club" - Buchi

Solomon Buchi also challenged the broader notion of reinventing one's faith on personal terms, insisting that Christianity has fixed tenets that cannot be personalised or restyled.

"In Christianity, there is nothing like free thinking. It is not a free-thinking club. We follow the tenets of our gospel faith faithfully, without trying to personalise it, without trying to revamp it," he said.

He concluded by drawing a clear line between being misunderstood for following Christ and being misunderstood for charting one's own religious course, stating that only the former carries any legitimacy.

"Jesus is the only founder. He's the author and finisher of our faith. You cannot be another author," Buchi added.

Watch the full video of Solomon Buchi's response to Nancy Isime's remarks below:

Solomon Buchi rejects Pastor Adeboye’s defence of Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi criticised Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s defence of President Bola Tinubu over Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

Buchi argued that leadership requires accountability, insisting the president must be held responsible when security fails.

He added that Tinubu’s silence during crises, such as kidnappings in Oyo state, shows a lack of communication and consolation for citizens.

Source: Legit.ng