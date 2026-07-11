Nigerian TikTok streamer Peller and his fiancée Jarvis set August 1, 2026, as their official wedding date

The couple shared the news through a dramatic thriller-style video posted on Instagram on July 11

Fans and fellow creators flooded the comments with congratulations after the long-awaited announcement

Nigerian TikTok streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, and his fiancée Jarvis have officially set their wedding date for August 1, 2026, bringing months of anticipation to a close for fans who have followed their very public journey.

The announcement came weeks after their traditional bride price payment event in Benin City, Edo state.

Peller and Jarvis share major wedding update with dramatic video. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

The content creator shared the news on Instagram on July 11 through a dramatic thriller-style video that has captured the attention of many fans on social media.

Sharing the news on his Instagram page, Peller wrote:

"The wait is almost over. 🤍 Save the date as we begin forever together. We can’t wait to celebrate this special day with you. 💍✨ #jarpel #SaveTheDate #foreverstartsnow 🥰👰🤵‍♂️

01.08.2026❤️😱"

Peller, known for his energetic live streams and massive following, and Jarvis, his longtime collaborator turned partner, first connected through TikTok sessions.

Their relationship blossomed openly over time, culminating in a proposal in Ghana months ago followed by the payment of bride price in her Benin City hometown.

Congratulations have been pouring in for the young couple

Watch Peller's thriller-style announcement video that has fans buzzing below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Peller shared a moment of joy during a video call with Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

The football star congratulated Peller and his partner, Jarvis, ahead of their upcoming wedding ceremony. Osimhen offered prayers for the couple and asked the streamer to send the bank account details and his own Aso Ebi package.

The striker noted that his representatives would attend the event to support the couple even if his busy football schedule prevents him from being there in person.

Peller and Jarvis finally announce wedding date with dramatic video. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Peller's wedding announcement

Congratulations poured in from fans and fellow creators almost immediately after the post went live.

@jen.ny_xy wrote:

"Okay, this is really beautiful I must confess 😍😍😍"

@daveplayblogger commented:

"Congratulations Brother, I Suppose They Active and Present That Day 💙💙 May God Bless Your Union 💙💙"

@korfate_healthy_dome shared:

"My favourite. This is it. As it should be. To forever"

@officialgegeh_ said:

"This guy finally escape from gegeh university of wisdom and understanding..... congrats to them 😄"

@vanzy vanz wrote:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations Guys!!! God bless your union ❤️"

@naijabrandinfluencer reacted:

"Like play like play ooo before our very eyes o. God is good"

@yaanaradunia added:

"August 1 is close. I just hope the wedding gets more blessings than unnecessary online drama. Congratulations to them."

Peller reacts to DJ Chicken's legal trouble

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that content creator Peller reacted to the legal troubles of controversial social media personality DJ Chicken, saying the ordeal taught him a painful lesson about fame and online support.

DJ Chicken, who is standing trial over allegations of threats to life and offensive online publications, was remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre, where Peller witnessed his humbled state.

The content creator noted that the experience showed how internet fame cannot shield anyone from consequences, as fans who hype celebrities online often disappear when real-life challenges arise.

Source: Legit.ng