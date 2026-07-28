Former BBNaija housemate Ike Onyema said he regrets not playing the emotional game during the 2019 Pepper Dem edition

The reality TV star admitted he would have done “anything” to win the grand prize if he had understood how viewers responded

Ike also reflected on his relationship in the house, life after the show, and the financial lessons he learned

Former Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem housemate Ike Onyema has looked back at his 2019 reality TV journey, admitting there is one major decision he wishes he had handled differently.

In an interview with Kaptain Jeff TV, the entrepreneur confessed that he misunderstood how the competition worked and focused too much on winning tasks rather than connecting emotionally with viewers.

Ike Onyema says he regrets not playing the emotional game during the 2019 Pepper Dem edition. Photos: Ike Onyema.

Source: Instagram

“I would have cried”

According to Ike, he entered the house believing performance alone would guarantee victory.

“I regret not crying. If I knew what the show was, I’d have been in that house doing emotional displays, crying up and down,” he said.

The reality TV star explained that he thought consistently winning challenges would automatically earn him the grand prize.

Looking back now, he believes he would have explored every possible strategy to emerge victorious.

No regrets about his relationship

Despite admitting he would have approached the game differently, Ike insisted he has no regrets about his relationship with a fellow housemate during the show.

He described it as genuine and not something created for television.

“I enjoyed it for the time it lasted,” he said, adding that the only thing he would change was finding a way to win the money.

Lessons after BBNaija

Ike also disclosed that he earned less than ₦4 million during his first appearance despite winning several tasks.

Beyond the reality show, he reflected on relocating to Nigeria from the United States, explaining that the country offered entrepreneurs greater flexibility in establishing businesses, even though earning money required greater resilience.

He also admitted making costly financial mistakes, including investing in businesses without proper checks and spending heavily on maintaining his public image.

Today, the former reality star says those experiences have reshaped how he approaches business, money and success.

Watch the X video of Ike Onyeama speaking about his BBNaija experience here:

Reactions trail Ike Onyema's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Dorren06 stated:

"Ike ooo , even if you had cry, you would not have won. Both the first time and the 2nd time though. But we fans enjoyed your stay in Big Brother Naija house. though"

@zh7news commented:

"Sounds like he learned that strategy and public connection both matter on reality TV..."

Ike Onyema reflects on his relationship in the house, life after the show, and the financial lessons he learned. Photo: Ike Onyema.

Source: Instagram

Ike Onyema brags about his ability

Legit.ng had reported that Onyema had bragged that he played a major role in the victory of Ilebaye.

He got many talking because he was one of the people who bullied Ilebaye while they were on the reality show and made her trend.

Fans took to the comments section to react to his post as they disagreed with him.

Source: Legit.ng