Troops of 2 Brigade Nigerian Army seized a vehicle carrying suspected illegally refined AGO during a patrol in Akwa Ibom State

The suspect fled into nearby bush after spotting soldiers on the Onna–Etinan Road on Sunday, July 26, 2026

40 nylon bags containing about 1,200 litres of AGO worth over ₦2.2 million were found inside the abandoned vehicle

Troops of the 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, operating under Sector 4 of Operation DELTA SAFE, seized a vehicle loaded with suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) during a routine anti-illegal oil bunkering patrol in Akwa Ibom State on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

The patrol, conducted at about 7:30 a.m. along the Onna–Etinan Road, was guided by prior surveillance of a suspect travelling in an Infiniti Jeep with registration number EPE 937 EY.

Breaking: Vehicle With Over 1000 Litres of Illegal Gas Oil Intercepted as Nigerian Army Takes Action

Source: Twitter

When the driver noticed the troops, he attempted to evade them. After a brief pursuit, he abandoned the vehicle and disappeared into the surrounding bush.

What soldiers found in the vehicle

A search of the Jeep uncovered 40 nylon bags containing roughly 1,200 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO. The army put the estimated market value of the recovered fuel at Two Million, Two Hundred and Fifty-Six Thousand Naira (₦2,256,000).

The recovered products and the vehicle were secured and handled in line with the mandate of Operation DELTA SAFE. Army spokesman Captain Lawal Bala Muhammad, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations at Headquarters 2 Brigade, confirmed the operation was concluded without incident.

Operation DELTA SAFE's role

Operation DELTA SAFE is a Nigerian military initiative tasked with combating oil theft, illegal bunkering, and related criminal activities across the Niger Delta region. The operation regularly conducts patrols targeting illegal fuel trade along major roads and waterways in states including Akwa Ibom.

The suspect remains at large following the incident.

Source: Legit.ng