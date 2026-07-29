Italy announced an official deadline for international students applying for study visas for the 2026/2027 academic session

The government outlined important rules applicants were expected to follow before beginning the study visa process

The embassy also explained that some categories of students were subject to different application timelines

The Italian government has announced the official deadline for international students seeking study visas for the 2026/2027 academic session, urging applicants to complete the process within the stipulated timeframe.

According to information published by the Italian Embassy, applications for study visas covering Bachelor's degrees, Master's degrees, First-Level Academic Diplomas, Second-Level Academic Diplomas, and single-cycle degree programmes must be submitted no later than November 30, 2026.

The Italy government mentions the deadline for study visa applications. Photo credit: Giorgia Meloni, Kola Sulaimon/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The embassy explained that the deadline applies specifically to students enrolling in degree programmes for the 2026/2027 academic year.

Italy explains study visa deadline

The embassy noted that different rules apply to applicants pursuing other academic programmes.

It stated that students applying for Master's programmes, PhD programmes, Erasmus exchanges, Foundation Courses and single courses are not subject to the November 30 deadline. However, their visa applications must be submitted before their academic activities begin.

Italy lists first step before applying for study visa

According to the embassy, international students must complete their pre-enrolment through the Universitaly portal before applying for a study visa.

Only applicants whose pre-enrolment has been validated by their receiving higher education institution and whose admission conditions have been satisfied can proceed with their visa application.

The embassy added that pre-enrolment is mandatory for several programmes, including Bachelor's and Master's degree courses, PhD programmes, Erasmus exchanges, Foundation Courses, university Master's programmes, Italian language and culture courses offered by designated institutions, and programmes offered by Higher Education in Art, Music and Dance (AFAM) institutions.

Italy lists conditions for Italian citizenship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Italy's naturalisation process requires foreigners to have lived lawfully in the country for a minimum of 10 years before applying.

Aside from residency, the Italian government also mentioned three other conditions immigrants must meet before being granted citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng