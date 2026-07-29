Peller publicly called out a man who pledged to give him 10 cows at Soso Soberekon's wedding but never delivered

The TikToker revealed the man had made him lie on the floor as part of the promise, raising fears about losing his 'glory'

The drama comes weeks after Peller showed off 12 cows he had received ahead of his upcoming wedding to fiancée Jarvis

Nigerian TikToker Peller is not letting a broken promise slide quietly.

In a video shared online, Peller revealed that a man who made a grand gesture at Soso Soberekon's wedding last weekend has yet to follow through on a pledge to give him 10 cows.

Why Peller cried over the billionaire’s unfulfilled 10-cow wedding promise. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

According to the content creator, the man had him lie flat on the floor as a show of appreciation before making the promise in front of onlookers.

"The man that told me to lie down on the floor so he would give me 10 cows didn't give me a thing. I don't even know if he has collected my glory," Peller said in the video.

Peller's Wedding Build-Up

The 10-cow saga comes on the back of Peller flaunting 12 cows he had already received as gifts ahead of his much-anticipated wedding.

Just last week, he made headlines after warning anyone without an aso-ebi or a wedding invite to stay away from his ceremony to avoid being disgraced at the gate.

Peller got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Jarvis in June, proposing to her at a romantic beachside set-up at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Ghana.

Jarvis accepted with tears of joy, and the couple has since kept fans closely following every development leading up to the big day.

Watch Peller's viral video on his wedding promise

Fans React to Peller's Cow Drama

The video quickly drew responses from followers who found the whole situation equal parts funny and questionable:

@harrykoude_ wrote:

"You go Dey trust Urhobo men 😂😂"

@kendrickfred_h commented:

"You're too entitled, man, and you talk too much. There are things you don't say no matter what"

@gafar__0505 replied:

"I go send chicken of 9 months. Send address asap😂"

@nodayoff10 said:

"You no know say you enter d promise land? 😂 all promise na for d camera 📷"

@burgberryhouseoffashion added:

"Them don use bottle burst the man head"

@ehiz______ wrote:

"Na only cow you want share give people for marriage 😂"

Billionaire’s 10-cow wedding promise leaves Peller in tears. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller discloses unexpected offer from DSTV

Legit.ng shared details about popular content creator Peller and his unexpected interaction with DSTV regarding broadcasting his upcoming wedding.

In a bold move, Peller rejected traditional television while choosing to stick with the growing trend among modern audiences who increasingly favour interactive and accessible events over conventional broadcasts.

This pivotal choice not only showcases his unique brand identity but also sets a precedent for the future of live entertainment.

Source: Legit.ng