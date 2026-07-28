Asake performed his chart-topping album M$NEY live for the first time since its May release at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The Spotify film marks the first full-length live album performance film the streaming giant has ever released

Asake was joined by a live orchestra, a 40-person choir, and live band The Compozers, and debuted four brand new tracks

Asake has made history with a landmark one-night-only show at one of London's most prestigious concert venues, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, and the entire performance has been captured in a new Spotify film.

The Nigerian Afrobeats star took to the historic stage to perform his album M$NEY in full for the very first time since its release in May 2025, marking a significant milestone both for his career and for the streaming platform.

Asake performs his chart-topping album M$NEY live for the first time since its May release at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Photos: Asake.

Source: Instagram

Titled Asake – M$NEY Live in London (Spotify Live), the film is the first full-length live album performance film Spotify has ever produced, reports The Guardian.

A Night of Firsts at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Close to 2,000 fans packed the venue for the invite-only event, which carried a black-tie dress code.

Many in attendance were among Asake's top Spotify listeners. On stage, he was backed by a 40-person choir, a live orchestra, and renowned live band The Compozers, delivering a performance that also featured four previously unreleased tracks.

The evening further cemented the singer's place in music history as the first Afrobeats artist to headline a venue of Theatre Royal Drury Lane's standing and heritage.

Speaking about the performance, Asake described it as deeply personal.

"This performance was a reflection of everything M$NEY represents – gratitude, growth, my spiritual and creative journey all in one. Everything flows from a place of gratitude to God and every moment that's shaped me, and I hope that comes through.

"M$NEY was always meant to travel – when you feel good music, you feel it in your chest. That's what I wanted this album to be. Something that crosses every border. I start touring the album later this year but I always like to give my fans a few surprises which I was able to do with this performance. I'm glad we're able to share it with fans worldwide," he said.

M$NEY's Global Impact

The film's release follows the enormous commercial success of the album itself. Upon its debut, M$NEY topped streaming charts in more than 19 countries, including Nigeria, and reached number 8 in the United States.

The album's performance also propelled Asake to number 15 on Kworb Data's global digital artist rankings, placing him alongside some of the biggest names in music worldwide.

To celebrate the film's launch, Spotify hosted an exclusive premiere screening at its recently opened Listening Lounge in central London.

The film is available exclusively on Spotify at launch, alongside an audio-only live album of the same performance.

The release follows a broader run of exclusive live content from Spotify, which has previously captured performances from artists including Bad Bunny in Tokyo and Olivia Rodrigo in Barcelona.

Asake was joined by a live orchestra, a 40-person choir, and live band and debuted four brand new tracks. Photo: Asake.

Source: Instagram

Asake speaks on relationship with Olamide

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Asake reacted to rumours of a feud between him and his former record label boss, Olamide.

A few years ago, Asake left his record label, Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL), and eventually relocated abroad. Before he left Nigeria, rumours spread that he and Olamide were no longer on good terms.

In a video interview conducted in Yoruba, Asake addressed the speculation, stating that till the end of time, Olamide would forever remain Baddo to him, adding that he respects him greatly and their relationship would never change

Source: Legit.ng