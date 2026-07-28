A 25-year-old University of Jos graduate has died after an alleged mob attack over claims of a missing iPhone

Police have arrested three suspects as investigations continue into the incident, which has renewed concerns about jungle justice

The victim's death has drawn widespread calls for justice and due process from Nigerians and student groups

A 25-year-old University of Jos graduate, Ibrahim Pilasar Mbaya, popularly known as "Ibee," has died after he was allegedly beaten by a mob over claims that he stole an iPhone 12, prompting outrage across Nigeria.

The incident happened in Jos, Plateau state. Police have arrested three suspects and launched a wider investigation into what they described as a case of jungle justice.

How the alleged phone theft turned deadly

According to information made public by the Plateau State Police Command, Mbaya was taken unconscious to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) by some youths on Sunday, July 26. Doctors later confirmed he was dead on arrival.

Police arrest three after UniJos graduate Ibrahim Mbaya dies in mob attack. Photo: @Dee_9889, @StelxyG

Source: Twitter

A former University of Jos student union leader told Daily Trust that Mbaya had attended a social gathering before spending the night at a friend's off-campus apartment in the Ring Road area because it was too late to return home.

The following morning, an iPhone 12 was reportedly found missing. Those in the apartment allegedly suspected Mbaya because they believed only the occupants had access to the room.

Rather than report the allegation to the police, the suspects allegedly attacked him with planks and canes until he became unconscious. A video of the assault later surfaced online and drew widespread condemnation.

Police arrest three suspects

Police said detectives moved into action after receiving a report from a Good Samaritan through JUTH.

The command identified the arrested suspects as Rinji Daniel Fwanji (25), Emmanuel Newyear (30), and Nensemka Fwanji (22).

Police also said one of the suspects, Newyear, appeared in the viral video allegedly hitting Mbaya with a large wooden plank.

According to the command, the suspects admitted they suspected Mbaya of stealing an iPhone 12 but chose not to involve law enforcement.

The police said:

"Rather than reporting the matter to law enforcement agencies, the suspects took the law into their own hands, attacked the deceased and beat him to a point of unconsciousness."

The three suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), while efforts continue to arrest other people linked to the incident.

The command warned residents against jungle justice, reminding the public that anyone accused of a crime has the right to due process under Nigeria's justice system.

Watch clip below:

Who was Ibrahim Mbaya?

Before his death, as stated by The Punch, Mbaya was building a career in fashion and entrepreneurship.

Popularly called "Ibee," he identified himself as a baker and a model. He had recently been unveiled as one of the Top 30 finalists in the Mr & Miss Glam Nigeria pageant.

Just two days before news of his death emerged, he shared what has become his final Instagram post, writing:

"A little sunshine, a little silence, a lot of peace."

His social media pages also showed that he was preparing to celebrate his birthday on September 18.

Nigerians demand justice

The killing has triggered reactions from across the country.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) condemned the incident as "heartbreaking" and called for a thorough investigation.

Many Nigerians also criticised jungle justice, saying that even if someone is suspected of theft, the person should be handed over to the police instead of being attacked.

Police investigations into Mbaya's death are ongoing. Authorities have not said that the missing iPhone was recovered or that Mbaya was found guilty of theft.

Policewoman killed by travellers in Rivers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that police arrested 16 suspects after a Rivers policewoman, Christiana Erekere, was allegedly beaten to death by travellers during a confrontation over vehicle documents at a checkpoint.

The officer, who was on duty at Taabaa Police Station, was attacked by a crowd of over 30 people after she reportedly recorded their actions with her phone during a dispute.

Source: Legit.ng