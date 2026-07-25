Nollywood actress Judy Austin returned to Instagram on Saturday, July 25, 2026, after weeks away from social media

The actress, who is Yul Edochie's second wife, described the time away as a period of clarity, reflection, and growth

Judy also announced the reopening of her business, asking customers who placed orders to resend them

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has made her return to Instagram, addressing her followers for the first time after a noticeable period of silence on social media.

In a warm and heartfelt post shared on Saturday, July 25, 2026, the actress expressed deep gratitude to her fans, whom she referred to as "warriors," for continuing to show her love throughout her absence.

Judy Austin sends a heartfelt message to fans as she returns online. Credit: judyaustin

Source: Instagram

"The Love I've received from my people these past few weeks has been overwhelming!!!" she wrote, adding that she could "only thank God for his Grace" upon her life.

Judy Austin on Her Time Away

Rather than dwell on the reasons behind her withdrawal, Judy Austin framed the break in a positive light, describing it as a necessary season of personal growth.

"Time away brings Clarity. Sometimes life calls for Silence, reflection, and growth. Thank you for staying with me through the quiet. Here is to new beginnings, beautiful moments and everything that is still to come," she wrote.

The actress, who has remained at the centre of public attention as Yul Edochie's second wife, did not elaborate on specific events that prompted her step back, keeping the tone of her message uplifting and forward-looking.

Yul Edochie's second wife Judy Austin finally breaks silence after weeks away from social media. Credit: judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Business Returns Alongside Her Comeback

Alongside her personal message, Judy Austin confirmed her business was also resuming operations, asking customers who had sent orders without receiving any response to resend them.

Judy Austin's social media post as she returns online is below:

The post drew warm responses from fans and supporters across Nigeria and beyond.

@miranezpearl commented:

"Welcome back my queen"

@aureliawrites07 wrote:

"Nobody holy pass jare… Be happy always darling"

@akello695 said:

"😂😂😂😂welcome back from that trauma. Hope you learnt new things"

@_big_armani_of_ph_ reacted:

"The only verified wife of odogwu you. Ijele herself. A living lionness"

@edosa_faith shared:

"You see this woman here, I fit take anything because of her. Judy my love, you're blessed and beautiful my queen 👸 ❤️. Continue to stay your lane and be safe. We Capricorns are so beautiful and blessed."

@philibungane wrote:

"Hi Sisi, I hope you're doing well, ngapho kwelocala. Much Lov"

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin

Legit.ng previously reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and snatching another woman's husband.

Rita Edochie mocked the younger actress for attempting to lecture people on tradition while consistently engaging in actions that contradict basic decency.

Source: Legit.ng