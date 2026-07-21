Late NURTW secretary Toba Ijaya was laid to rest at a burial ceremony that moved many attendees to tears

His daughter delivered a heartfelt tribute at the funeral, but broke down several times while speaking

Commenters online reacted strongly to the moment, with some raising concerns about those who depended on Ijaya

An emotional moment from the funeral of late NURTW secretary Toba Ijaya has gone viral after his daughter stepped forward to deliver a tribute that left many in attendance visibly moved.

The burial ceremony took place, and a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, 22 July 2026, captured the daughter addressing mourners in honour of her late father.

Reactions trail emotional moment Toba Ijaya’s daughter pays tribute to dad. Photo credit@jujutvmedia

Source: Instagram

Speaking directly to those gathered, she struggled to hold herself together throughout, pausing at several points as she fought back tears before continuing.

"Thank you, everyone, for being here to celebrate the life of my father. Being here today is the hardest thing to do. Our love for each other remains constant. There are so many memories and conversations I will cherish forever. No words can express how I feel."

She went on to describe the kind of man her father was in their private moments, noting that his patience was something she witnessed in every conversation they ever shared. "Every conversation reflected his patience, and he treats me the same way," she added.

Tribute goes viral online

Fans pray for the repose of Toba Ijaya as he is buried. Photo credit@tobaijaya

Source: Instagram

The video quickly drew widespread attention online, with many viewers touched by the raw emotion on display. Several commenters also turned their frustration towards those they felt had not shown enough regard for Ijaya and his family during his lifetime.

Here is the Instagram video of the emotional tribute Toba Ijaya's daughter delivered at his funeral:

Fans react to the emotional moment

Here are some of the reactions from social media users:

@Princess Adeola Temmyloluwa wrote:

"It is well with you may the spirit of your father rest in peace"

@geeka_y123 commented:

"Omo people are very heartless they don't even care about his family and those who him day feed"

@ayoberrygold_ said:

"May his soul rest in peace"

@adereti2026 reacted:

"So he trained his child well to speak fluent English like this. And poor man pikin they carry cutlass for him they shout oga"

Toba Ijaya in intense fight with colleague

Legit.ng had reported that a resurfaced video involving late NURTW chief Toba Ijaya had sparked conversations online after showing a tense exchange between him and fellow union members during a heated gathering.

The clip gained renewed attention after trending on X, with many social media users sharing reactions and seeking more context about the confrontation. The footage prompted discussions about the circumstances surrounding the moment and has drawn renewed interest following Ijaya's passing.

Source: Legit.ng