DSTV reportedly reached out to popular content creator Peller requesting to broadcast his upcoming wedding on their platform

Peller filmed a candid selfie-style video from his car on July 25, 2026, reacting to the television network's request

The creator announced he and his wife would be streaming the wedding exclusively on Twitch, YouTube and TikTok

Nigerian content creator Peller has stirred online conversations after revealing that satellite TV giant DSTV reached out with an unexpected proposal to air his wedding ceremony.

In a lighthearted selfie-style video posted on 25 July 2026, Peller confirmed the approach but explained why he turned it down.

Peller's response to DSTV's wedding request has everyone reacting. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Instead of traditional television, he and his wife plan to share the event live across digital platforms.

“Me and my wife is streaming on Twitch. Twitch and YouTube and TikTok,” he said with his signature humour.

Peller added that while he appreciates DSTV’s interest, his identity as a streamer made the decision clear:

“Yes, DSTV, we love you. But me and my wife is streaming on Twitch… That TikToker for the dual ice radio.”

The announcement quickly drew attention online, with many interpreting it as a symbolic move.

For a creator who built his brand entirely on social media, choosing Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok over cable television reflects the growing shift toward digital-first platforms.

Industry watchers noted that Peller’s choice highlights how modern audiences increasingly prefer interactive streaming experiences over traditional broadcast formats.

Watch Peller's video discussing his conversation with DSTV:

Netizens react to Peller's DSTV claims

Reactions poured in from across social media as fans weighed in on everything from Peller's communication style to the broader significance of his choice:

@Zeessentials wrote:

"This guy Na portable junior. Cho cho cho everyday. You think say marriage na beans. Ki Olohun ma jeki o fi enu e tu ile ka"

@MrEazi105419 noted:

"DSTV didn't stream the International STEM Olympiad Grand Finale held in Rome, Italy. But is begging Peller to stream his wedding. That's the kind of rubbish they like to cover."

@bolajiayo observed:

"Peller telling DStv 'sorry o, my wedding is for Twitch, YouTube & TikTok only' is the biggest 'I no dey do traditional media again' flex of 2026. Digital kids really took the whole table."

@acefestus cautioned:

"I think he should not have talked about DSTV approaching him in public. Other companies would be careful to approach him as he would vomit everything online"

Peller sparks buzz after exposing what DSTV told him about his wedding. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller calls out his groomsmen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian content creator Peller gave fans a glimpse into his wedding preparations with fiancée Jarvis, sharing a light-hearted video filmed while driving.

In the clip, he jokingly criticised his groomsmen for failing to buy their asoebi, pointing out that many regular guests had already purchased theirs while his closest friends were still expecting to receive the outfits for free.

Peller singled out fellow content creator Joe Blaq, playfully urging him to stop taking substances, look fresh, and prepare for the big day, noting that Jarvis's bridesmaids are beautiful.

Source: Legit.ng