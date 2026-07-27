BBNaija Season 11 housemate Tram went viral shortly after his unveiling on Sunday over an old video involving American streamer iShowSpeed

The resurfaced clip, from iShowSpeed's Lagos visit in early 2026, shows Tram handing the streamer a cöndöm at a crowded venue

The so-called 'cöndöm' clip has sparked widespread discussion across social media as viewers react to Tram's unexpected link to the internet star

Big Brother Naija Season 11 is barely off the ground, and one housemate has already set the internet ablaze; not for anything that happened inside the house, but for a video that predates the show entirely.

Tram, a 24-year-old Lagos-born streamer and content creator, was among the first housemates unveiled on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

Tram is trending on social media after a resurfaced video linked him to American streamer iShowSpeed. Photo: trammania/ishowspeed

Source: Instagram

The BBNaija housemate introduced himself as an easygoing hustler focused on playing the game and keeping viewers entertained. Within minutes of his introduction, however, social media had other ideas.

Fans quickly began digging up an old clip from iShowSpeed's widely followed "Speed Does Africa" tour, which brought the American streamer born Darren Watkins Jr. to Lagos earlier in 2026 shortly after he turned 21.

In the footage, now being described online as the "cöndöm" clip, Tram approaches iShowSpeed at what appears to be a busy event, presses a cöndöm into his hand, and gestures towards a girl nearby, cheekily telling him he has a "fine shyt" or "babe" lined up for him.

BBNaija Season 11 housemate Tram is making headlines as fans react to his resurfaced video with iShowSpeed. Photo: trammania/ishowspeed

Source: Instagram

Tram, iShowSpeed's clip takes over social media

The video had been floating around the internet since the Lagos leg of the tour, but Tram's entry into the BBNaija house gave it a fresh burst of life.

Within hours of his introduction, the clip was circulating across X, Instagram and TikTok, with many viewers stunned to discover the new housemate had already crossed paths with one of the biggest names in online streaming.

The moment landed differently once audiences connected the face in the crowd to the man now stepping into one of Nigeria's most-watched reality TV houses.

For many fans, the clip offered an early glimpse into Tram's bold, attention-grabbing personality; exactly the kind of energy that tends to either win over BBNaija viewers or divide them sharply.

Whether the resurfaced video helps or hurts his standing in the house remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Tram has already secured his first viral moment of the season.

Watch the trending video of Tram handing American streamer iShowSpeed a cöndöm during his visit to Nigeria below:

BBNaija launches countdown to Season 11

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija officially began the countdown to its highly anticipated season 11 with a teaser video released on July 22, 2026.

The cinematic clip showcased silhouettes and dramatic visuals, keeping the identities of new housemates hidden ahead of the grand premiere on July 26.

Organisers revealed that this season’s winner will receive a record-breaking ₦160 million prize package, with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returning as host.

Source: Legit.ng