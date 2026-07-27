Grief as Barber Tragically Shot Dead Inside Lagos Salon
- Unidentified gunmen entered a barbing salon at Church Gate on Badagry Expressway and opened fire on the barber inside
- Three armed men reportedly attacked Hafiz shortly after he finished attending to his last customer of the day on July 21
- Anti-cultism platform Naija Confra confirmed the shooting, noting the motive remained unclear and the area had no history of cult violence
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.
Badagry, Lagos state - A barber identified as Hafiz was killed inside his barbing salon at Church Gate along the Badagry Expressway in Lagos state on Tuesday, July 21, after three gunmen stormed the shop and opened fire on him.
As reported by The Punch, a source with knowledge of the incident, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, disclosed that Hafiz had just wrapped up a haircut and was preparing to close his shop for the night when the attackers walked in.
The source said:
"Hafiz had just finished attending to a customer when three gunmen came into the shop and attacked him.
"He had already planned to close for the day once he finished with the customer's hair before the incident happened. He was shot, and the assailants fled immediately."
Hafiz was rushed to a hospital after the attack but was pronounced dead on arrival, according to the source.
Lagos barber's killing ignites questions
Anti-cultism platform Naija Confra confirmed the killing in a post on Sunday, July 26, saying Hafiz was shot twice in the head inside his shop. The platform said the gunmen arrived around 10 pm and fled after the attack, with their identities still unknown.
The post read:
"At this time, the motive behind his death is unclear, as the attackers are still unknown.
"Residents informed Naija Confra that the area has been very peaceful and that there have been no known conflicts among cult groups there. They stated that this is the first time such a tragic incident has occurred in their area and that they do not know whether the matter was business-related or cult-related."
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Locals noted that the neighbourhood had been calm before the shooting, adding that cult-related violence was not a known problem in the area.
Naija Confra's social media post on the fatal Lagos attack can be viewed below on X:
Lagos police yet to comment
The Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, did not respond to calls or a text message from the press.
As of the time of this report, no official comment had been received.
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Skit maker murdered in Lagos
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there was panic in Lakowe community of Ibeju-Lekki local government area (LGA) of Lagos state after a prominent skit maker, Austin, was found dead with machete cuts.
Austin, who is also a professional hairstylist, was said to have sensed danger before the attack.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.