Unidentified gunmen entered a barbing salon at Church Gate on Badagry Expressway and opened fire on the barber inside

Three armed men reportedly attacked Hafiz shortly after he finished attending to his last customer of the day on July 21

Anti-cultism platform Naija Confra confirmed the shooting, noting the motive remained unclear and the area had no history of cult violence

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Badagry, Lagos state - A barber identified as Hafiz was killed inside his barbing salon at Church Gate along the Badagry Expressway in Lagos state on Tuesday, July 21, after three gunmen stormed the shop and opened fire on him.

As reported by The Punch, a source with knowledge of the incident, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, disclosed that Hafiz had just wrapped up a haircut and was preparing to close his shop for the night when the attackers walked in.

A barber, Hafiz, was shot dead inside his salon in Lagos after gunmen opened fire. The Lagos State Police Command has yet to comment on the incident. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The source said:

"Hafiz had just finished attending to a customer when three gunmen came into the shop and attacked him.

"He had already planned to close for the day once he finished with the customer's hair before the incident happened. He was shot, and the assailants fled immediately."

Hafiz was rushed to a hospital after the attack but was pronounced dead on arrival, according to the source.

Lagos barber's killing ignites questions

Anti-cultism platform Naija Confra confirmed the killing in a post on Sunday, July 26, saying Hafiz was shot twice in the head inside his shop. The platform said the gunmen arrived around 10 pm and fled after the attack, with their identities still unknown.

The post read:

"At this time, the motive behind his death is unclear, as the attackers are still unknown.

"Residents informed Naija Confra that the area has been very peaceful and that there have been no known conflicts among cult groups there. They stated that this is the first time such a tragic incident has occurred in their area and that they do not know whether the matter was business-related or cult-related."

Locals noted that the neighbourhood had been calm before the shooting, adding that cult-related violence was not a known problem in the area.

Naija Confra's social media post on the fatal Lagos attack can be viewed below on X:

Lagos police yet to comment

The Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, did not respond to calls or a text message from the press.

As of the time of this report, no official comment had been received.

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Source: Legit.ng