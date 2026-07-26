A Facebook user who witnessed GehGeh's traditional wedding in Minna confirmed the internet personality is now a married man

GehGeh paid the bride price on Friday before holding a low-key reception on Saturday, with vendors unaware of whose wedding they were working on

Fans of the content creator reacted with shock and disbelief after an eyewitness account silenced rumours that the wedding videos were AI-generated

Popular Nigerian internet personality GehGeh has officially tied the knot, after an eyewitness account from a Facebook user who was physically present at the ceremony put paid to widespread doubts online.

Offor Oscar Onyinye, who had earlier leaked videos from the event, took to Facebook on Sunday, 27 July, 2026, to address sceptics who insisted the wedding footage was AI-generated or merely a content stunt.

Eyewitness reveals GehGeh's wedding took place in Minna, Niger state. Credit: gehgeh

Source: Instagram

Writing from Minna, Niger State, she confirmed that GehGeh paid the bride price on Friday and hosted his traditional wedding reception the following Saturday at a hotel near her shop.

How GehGeh Kept His Wedding Secret

The ceremony was reportedly so under wraps that virtually everyone hired to work the event had no idea who the groom was. The decorator, caterer, photographer, the fashion designer who made the bride's dress, and even the hotel management were all kept in the dark.

According to Onyinye, this was clearly intentional; had any of them known it was GehGeh's wedding, word would have leaked beforehand.

One vendor was particularly frustrated after the fact, saying he would have charged significantly more had he known the bride was marrying GehGeh. Even hotel guests sharing the same building were reportedly unaware a notable wedding was taking place. The banner for the event was covered until the afternoon, and only guests with official invitation cards were permitted to record or take photographs.

GehGeh Was "Going to Mumu for Love"

Despite his famously combative online persona, Onyinye said the groom cut a very different figure at the reception. She described him as visibly happy, smiling consistently throughout the ceremony and appearing genuinely excited about the new chapter ahead.

"Forget all the gra gra he does on the internet , the guy sabi love," she wrote.

She also cheekily addressed GehGeh's large following of online "students," suggesting that with their mentor now settled down, perhaps they should consider doing the same.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that GehGeh’s manager broke his silence on the viral wedding. He also shared how the influencer destroyed his marriage

A screenshot of an eyewitness account of GehGeh's wedding is below:

Eyewitness who shared GehGeh's wedding videos sends message to his fans and followers. Credit: gehgeh

Source: Instagram

Reactions from netizens

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

Woke Dhes Tinéé wrote:

"His students patiently waiting for him to say it's fake. Chai, una think say him no like better thing. I'm so happy for him. Happy married life. Financial expert, you self no small 😝😹"

Doris Enyia commented:

"His followers are still waiting for him to debunk the news so they will say we tell una say our mentor no fit leave us marry, or we tell una say nah content una go cry taayaaa"

Ese Omo said:

"E good as d woman get body pass am, if him do anyhow, him see anyhow. Anyhow Delta man"

Itodo Hassan Dauda questioned the account, asking:

"Madam report, did you have the official IV? How did you get to that place that's strictly on IV? How did you get to do video on a wedding that's strictly IV? Did GehGeh invited you!?"

Gehgeh slams Don Jazzy over donation

Legit.ng also reported that the content creator was pissed when he heard that Afrobeats singer, Rema, donated N105 million to a Christ Embassy church.

He stated that the Hehehe crooner did not make a wise decision because the church was already rich and did not need his money.

Geh Geh said it was the poor masses that should benefit from his benevolence and instructed Don Jazzy to tell Rema to collect the donation.

Source: Legit.ng