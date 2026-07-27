The US Mission in Nigeria has commended a 27-year-old Nigerian-American biomechanical engineer and Harvard graduate

The young lady built the world's first robot designed to ease physical strain on hairstylists and make it easy for their work

The innovative beauty-tech startup has secured millions of dollars in seed funding with thousands of professional salons on the waitlist

A young woman of Nigerian descent is at the forefront of the revolution in the Black hair and protective styling industry.

Yinka Ogunbiyi, a brilliant 27-year-old biomechanical engineer, has earned global praise after developing HaloBraid, reportedly the world's first patented braid-assist robot.

The US embassy celebrates a Nigerian lady for her recent milestone. Photo credit: Yinka Ogunbiyi, Donald Trump

Source: UGC

The invention, which aims to transform professional hairstyling, recently caught the attention of the United States Mission in Nigeria, which took to social media to celebrate her outstanding achievement.

US Embassy celebrates young Nigerian innovator

In a post shared on X on Friday, July 24, 2026, the US Embassy in Nigeria highlighted Ogunbiyi’s technological breakthrough as a prime example of global innovation:

"Nigerian-American engineer & Harvard grad Yinka Ogunbiyi built HaloBraid, the world's first braid-assist robot, easing strain on stylists & saving salons time. $7M raised, 7,000+ salons waitlisted. American innovation, global impact. #AmericanExcellence in action."

How Nigerian-American lady came up with HaloBraid

HaloBraid was born out of a real-life personal struggle. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ogunbiyi decided to install her own knotless braids at home. The grueling process took her four entire days of sitting, resulting in severe backaches and cramped fingers.

Realizing that hair braiding is one of the most physically demanding, time-consuming, and expensive beauty processes globally, she decided to find a robotic solution.

She later partnered with fellow innovator David Afolabi to co-found the beauty-tech startup. Rather than replacing human hairstylists, HaloBraid is designed to serve as an assistant, working alongside stylists to drastically reduce the time spent on traditional braids from several hours to a fraction of that time.

US Embassy issues important notice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US Embassy has issued an important update for Nigerians applying for tourist, student, business, and other nonimmigrant visas.

The mission said urgent travellers will continue to receive priority while regular visa appointments remain available.

Source: Legit.ng