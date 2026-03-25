Human "robot" Jarvis has announced during a livestream the total cost of her wedding aso ebi in her future wedding to Peller

She explained the price covered both traditional and white wedding attire for guests attending her ceremony

The influencer joked that anyone who could not afford the aso ebi should not plan to attend

Jarvis, the girlfriend of popular Nigerian streamer Peller, has announced the price for the aso ebi for their future wedding.

She disclosed the amount during a livestream session with her followers. Aso Ebi is a uniform dress traditionally worn by friends and family at Nigerian wedding ceremonies.

Jarvis talks about the price of her wedding aso ebi with Peller. Photo credit: realjadrolita/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Price of Jarvis aso ebi for wedding

While casually preparing a meal, Jarvis confidently stated that the price for the aso ebi would be N5 million. She justified the high price tag by explaining that the cost would cover two separate outfits.

She disclosed that purchasing the two meant that one would be for the traditional wedding, while the second would be for the main white wedding.

Jarvis states the amount her aso ebi would cost in her wedding with Peller. Photo credit: realjadrolita/TikTok

Source: Instagram

She humourously advised anyone who cannot afford the steep price to not bother planning to attend. She concludes by telling those interested to start getting their money ready, suggesting that she is serious about the cost.

She said in the TikTok live video:

"Aso ebi... 5 million. If you no get, go sleep o.

Aso ebi is 5 million. Yeah, that aso ebi. Because like, two outfits. The one for traditional and the wedding day. Uh huh. So, 5 million.

For that 5 million, come regarding the money now."

Watch the video below:

Reaction to Jarvis aso ebi price tag

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Purity’s glam commented:

"I will use 5m for your wedding how much to do my own wedding."

Chinny0308 questioned:

"How may people you buy ther own 5m?"

LIFESTYLE stated:

"Everything just dey talk anyhow for the internet, wetin dey sup?"

Destiny Gift wrote:

"Don't we pay, make peller engage you first, before we can talk about asobi."

Mercyajogwu wrote:

"Aunty enter house if I get 5m I have so much to do with that."

Tajudeen jimoh commented:

"Pregnant, introduction, engagement followed by marriage lobatan, happy married life in advance."

About Jarvis relationship with Peller

Jarvis and Peller, whose real names are Amadou Elizabeth and Habeeb Hamzat, respectively, are prominent Nigerian social media personalities and TikTok stars known for their high-profile romantic relationship and creative collaborations.

The pair began collaborating in 2024, and their partnership quickly evolved from professional to romantic.

In late 2024, Jarvis revealed they had moved past the "girlfriend stage" and were officially engaged, with Peller even meeting her family.

Jarvis talks about footballer Victor Osimhen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis shared what she recently found out about popular Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen.

Jarvis said she only knew about the situation after watching a video of the footballer.

Emotional reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users stormed the comments section to speak on the incident.

Source: Legit.ng