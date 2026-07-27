Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration has published the full list of citizenship requirements for foreign nationals, and it applies in 2026

Applicants must have lived legally in Ireland for at least five years and intend to continue residing there after obtaining citizenship

Candidates who spent long periods outside Ireland during their permitted stay must provide detailed information about those absences to support their application

Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration has released six requirements that foreign nationals must meet before they can qualify for Irish citizenship.

The requirements cover residency, identity, character, and commitment to the country, and apply to all applicants regardless of nationality.

The Irish government releases six official requirements for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo Credit: Jacob King, Matt Cardy

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6 requirements for Irish citizenship in 2026

According to the department, any person seeking to become an Irish citizen must satisfy all of the following conditions:

1. Be an adult who has legally lived in Ireland and met the five-year "reckonable residence" requirement.

2. Be able to prove their identity and show they are at least 18 years of age.

3. Meet the full residency requirements as set out by the department.

4. Intend to continue living in Ireland after obtaining citizenship.

5. Be willing to attend a citizenship ceremony and make a declaration of fidelity to the Irish nation.

6. Be of good character.

The department notes that residency spent outside Ireland during a permitted stay can affect an application.

Applicants who were in the country on a time-limited permission, including EU citizens, and who travelled abroad for extended periods during that time, are required to give detailed information about those absences when submitting their application.

Irish citizenship: What 'reckonable residence' means

The five-year residency requirement is not simply about having lived in Ireland for any five-year period. The term "reckonable residence" refers to time spent in Ireland under a lawful permission, and certain periods, such as time spent on a stamp 1 work permit or time spent undocumented, may not count towards the total.

Applicants are advised to carefully review which periods of their stay qualify before submitting their application, as an incomplete or inaccurate residency calculation is one of the most common reasons applications are delayed or refused.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ireland had explained how long foreigners must stay in the country before seeking citizenship.

Ireland's opportunity for Nigerians, Ghanaians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland had announced an opportunity for Nigerians.

This was disclosed in a social media post by the Nigerian embassy of the European country in a social media post on Thursday, June 25.

It further explained that the application is open to Nigerian and Ghanaian nationals. Applicants must have a minimum of a second class lower and at least three years of relevant work experience.

Source: Legit.ng