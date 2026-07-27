Jayden Adams: Lady Shares What Late Footballer's Brother Was Doing at Funeral, Prays for Protection
- A heartbreaking photo of Jayden Adams' brother at the late South African footballer's funeral circulated widely on X
- An X user shared the photo of the grieving brother, visibly overcome with emotion during the burial of Jayden
- The post drew an outpouring of sympathy from social media users who were moved by the young man's visible anguish
The funeral of late South African footballer Jayden Adams drew an outpouring of grief on social media.
A photograph capturing his brother's pain during the burial ceremony moved thousands of people across social media.
Lady prays for Jayden Adams brother
X user @Joy_zelda shared the image, which shows Jayden's brother standing at the funeral with his eyes closed, his face etched with the kind of sorrow that words struggle to contain.
She accompanied the post with a simple but deeply felt caption:
"Jayden Adams brother. Oh God please Protect him."
The photograph struck a nerve with many South Africans who had been following the news of Jayden Adams' passing.
Rather than capturing a formal moment of ceremony, the image froze something far more intimatee, the weight of personal loss that siblings carry when a brother is taken too soon.
Painful demise of Jayden Adams
Jayden Adams was a South African professional footballer whose death prompted widespread mourning both within the football community and among the general public.
His brother's visible anguish at the funeral gave many who had been watching from a distance a more human window into what the family was enduring behind the public farewell.
See the post below:
Man posts rare clip of late Jayden Adams
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of late South African footballer Jayden Adams sitting alone on the substitutes' bench resurfaced on X following news of his death.
The clip showed Adams in his Bafana Bafana jersey, number 23, appearing distressed during a fixture.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.