A heartbreaking photo of Jayden Adams' brother at the late South African footballer's funeral circulated widely on X

An X user shared the photo of the grieving brother, visibly overcome with emotion during the burial of Jayden

The post drew an outpouring of sympathy from social media users who were moved by the young man's visible anguish

The funeral of late South African footballer Jayden Adams drew an outpouring of grief on social media.

A photograph capturing his brother's pain during the burial ceremony moved thousands of people across social media.

Lady speaks about brother of late Jayden Adams. Photo credit: Luke Hales/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Lady prays for Jayden Adams brother

X user @Joy_zelda shared the image, which shows Jayden's brother standing at the funeral with his eyes closed, his face etched with the kind of sorrow that words struggle to contain.

She accompanied the post with a simple but deeply felt caption:

"Jayden Adams brother. Oh God please Protect him."

The photograph struck a nerve with many South Africans who had been following the news of Jayden Adams' passing.

Rather than capturing a formal moment of ceremony, the image froze something far more intimatee, the weight of personal loss that siblings carry when a brother is taken too soon.

Painful demise of Jayden Adams

Jayden Adams was a South African professional footballer whose death prompted widespread mourning both within the football community and among the general public.

His brother's visible anguish at the funeral gave many who had been watching from a distance a more human window into what the family was enduring behind the public farewell.

See the post below:

Man posts rare clip of late Jayden Adams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of late South African footballer Jayden Adams sitting alone on the substitutes' bench resurfaced on X following news of his death.

The clip showed Adams in his Bafana Bafana jersey, number 23, appearing distressed during a fixture.

Source: Legit.ng