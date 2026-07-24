Jürgen Klopp was unveiled as Germany's national team's new head coach after Julian Nagelsmann stepped down

Germany were knocked out in the Round of 32 after losing on penalties to Paraguay, prompting a change in management

Klopp laid down firm conditions at his unveiling press conference, warning he would walk away if certain lines were crossed

Jurgen Klopp has been confirmed as the new head coach of the German national team, succeeding Julian Nagelsmann, who stepped down after Germany's early exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Die Mannschaft were eliminated in the Round of 32, losing on penalties to Paraguay after a 1-1 draw in an intense 120-minute encounter.

Jurgen Klopp during his unveiling press conference as Germany coach. Photo by Markus Ulmer.

Source: Getty Images

Following Nagelsmann's departure, the German Football Association (DFB) turned to Klopp after weeks of public speculation, and the former Liverpool manager was officially unveiled at a press conference, as noted by Bundesliga.

Klopp sets clear boundaries

Klopp made clear from the outset that he was taking the role on his own terms. Speaking at his unveiling, he acknowledged the pressure that came with managing Germany while also referencing the treatment his predecessors received from fans and the media.

“I'm not doing this job for myself. I'm doing it for you. I'm taking this job even though I've seen how you've treated Julian Nagelsmann. I'm taking it even though I've seen how you've treated Thomas Tuchel,” Klopp said via Sky Sports.

He went further, outlining the precise circumstances under which he would walk away from the position without hesitation.

“If you go after my family, I'm gone. If you think I'm rubbish, tell me to my face, and I'll leave immediately, without asking for any compensation,” he added.

Klopp also made clear that the DFB itself was not exempt from his conditions.

“If the DFB says 'we won't go on like this', I'm gone. If you misbehave and don't leave my family alone, I'm also gone. Just to make it clear.”

Klopp's debut as Germany head coach will come against the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League. The Dutch will themselves be under new management, after Ronald Koeman resigned following the Netherlands' exit from the 2026 World Cup.

Germany set unwanted record

Legit.ng previously reported that Germany set an unwanted record after their 2026 FIFA World Cup elimination by South Americans Paraguay.

It was the first time the German national team had been eliminated from the World Cup via penalties; most crucially, they missed three spot kicks.

Source: Legit.ng