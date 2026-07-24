Ubi Franklin opened up about Chioma's private side during a recent interview, revealing details fans have never seen

The music executive disclosed that Chioma recorded TikTok videos throughout her twin pregnancy but chose not to share any of them publicly

Ubi Franklin praised the couple's bond, saying God moved each of them from different places to find each other

Music executive Ubi Franklin has given fans a rare glimpse into who Davido's wife, Chioma, truly is away from the spotlight, and the revelations have sparked plenty of conversation online.

Speaking during an interview, Franklin described Chioma as someone whose private life is far more vibrant than most people realise.

Reactions as Ubi Franklin shares what people don't know about Chioma and Davido. Photo credit@ubifranklin/@davido

Source: Instagram

He revealed that during her twin pregnancy, Chioma was actively filming TikTok content and jumping on nearly every trending challenge on the app, yet she never uploaded a single clip.

"She has a lot of videos that she didn't post," Franklin said, adding that he wished she had shared them because fans would have genuinely enjoyed watching.

What Ubi Franklin says about Chioma and Davido

Beyond the unposted videos, Franklin also mentioned that he personally has footage of people interacting and playing with the couple's twins, moments that have never made it to public timelines.

Fans applaud Davdo and Chioma over Ubi Franklin's interview. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

His most striking comments, however, centred on the relationship itself. Franklin said he regularly tells people how grateful he is that Chioma and her singer husband found each other, insisting that anyone who has seen them together off-camera would understand why they are such a good match.

"If people see them behind the screen, they are perfect for each other," he said. "God moved each of them from where they are to meet each other."

Here is the Instagram video of Ubi Franklin's interview, speaking about Chioma and Davido, below:

Fans react to the Interview

The interview quickly caught the attention of followers online, with many weighing in on Franklin's glowing assessment of the couple.

@the_50_homes reacted:

"This is awesome."

@hildabaci_fan_page_ wrote:

"That girl, she will never post them. Best in staving her fans of cuteness"

Chioma twerks on Davido's lap at club

Legit.ng had reported that a video had given a glimpse into Davido's marriage to Chioma, most especially their playful side.

The couple had stepped out to have fun, and the clip captured Chioma dancing with her husband while Davido reacted mischievously.

The video quickly drew attention on social media, with many fans praising Chioma and commending the couple's chemistry.

Source: Legit.ng