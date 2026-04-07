Sophia Momodu sparked fresh online buzz after clapping back at a troll who questioned her lifestyle and marriage choices

The mother of one defended her achievements as she dragged critics for focusing only on her social life

Her response ignited mixed reactions as fans weighed in on the ongoing buzz around her lifestyle

Nigerian influencer and businesswoman, Sophia Momodu, has once again found herself at the center of online drama after responding to a troll who questioned her lifestyle choices.

On her Snapchat page, a fan asked whether she had plans to settle down and start a family, criticizing her for “always being in a club.”

Sophia Momodu responds to marriage criticism with bold words. Credit: @sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Sophia did not hold back in her response. She pointed out that critics often ignore her achievements and only focus on her social outings.

She highlighted her appearances at prestigious events such as the Forbes Leading Women’s Summit, She Boss in the UAE, London Fashion Week, her ShowRoom, book signings, and her role on reality TV.

“But when I’m on stage at Forbes Leading Women Summit, or in the UAE speaking at She Boss, or on the Front Row at London Fashion Week, or at my ShowRoom or at my book signing, or even entertaining you on TV on RHOL, you be blind, hooe. Must be witchcraft, heal,” she wrote.

Her fiery clapback quickly sparked reactions online, with many praising her for defending herself against constant trolling.

This is not the first time Sophia has addressed online criticism. Just last month, she responded to a fan who compared her to Chioma, Davido’s wife, praising Sophia for being “a woman of substance” beyond kitchen duties. S

Sophia clarified that she had been travelling and saw the comment as a compliment, urging fans to move past the drama, which she said she left behind in 2025.

Since her highly publicised fallout with music star Davido, Sophia Momodu has remained in the spotlight as one of his most talked-about baby mamas, often facing scrutiny and attacks from social media users.

See her post below:

How netizens reacted to Sophia's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

i.iv.vii said:

"On stage at Forbes keh, when Sophia u don dey lie again."

eddieson_xx said:

"30bingos no get sense at all una fave don marry Endurance but una no wan allowed this babe rest its giving obsession."

hectorbabe001 said:

"I was about to thank god that this April go sweet as Sophia remained calm not chasing a clout. Boom 💥 she s here. My people , this is from Sophia to Sophia . 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

betterp1kin said:

"From Sophia to sophia 😂😂😂 rest."

gottalove.wofai said:

"As a woman you will never win! People will always think they have a right to tell you how to live or who you should be. Don’t let them!"

taaatibg said:

"You will not leave Sophia alone!!!! Na born she born for David, she no kpai person o😪."

favy_i_ said:

"What is this obsession that men have with the way women live their lives??"

Sophia Momodu responds fiercely to “get married” comment. Credit: @sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Sophia reacts to news of Davido's wedding

Legit.ng had reported that Sophia Momodu reacted to the news that her daughter's father, Davido, was getting married to his lovely wife, Chioma.

In her post, she shared lovely pictures and accompanied them with a message about her plans and her look in the pictures.

Many were positive about their comments on Sophia's post and comforted her over the dragging.

Source: Legit.ng