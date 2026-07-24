English media tipped Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice as a strong contender for the 2026 Ballon d'Or

Rice helped Arsenal win their first Premier League title in 22 years and reach the UEFA Champions League final

BBC Sport London shared Rice's stats since joining Arsenal, adding fresh hype to his Ballon d'Or case

Declan Rice has emerged as one of the most talked-about names ahead of the 2026 Ballon d'Or, with the English media backing the Arsenal midfielder to make a serious push for the award following a remarkable year at club and international level.

Rice, who joined Arsenal in a £105 million deal, was central to the Gunners' title triumph this season, helping the north London club claim their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Declan Rice lifts the Premier League title. Photo by Sebastian Frej.

Source: Getty Images

He also featured heavily in Arsenal's run to the Champions League final, picking up three man-of-the-match awards across that campaign, as noted by UEFA.

Beyond club football, Rice was part of the England squad that finished third at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, their best result since winning the tournament in 1966.

BBC hypes Declan Rice

While Rice is not currently the leading candidate for the award, analysts and pundits believe he has a strong chance of finishing inside the top ten when votes are counted later this year.

BBC Sport London published Rice's statistics since his move to Arsenal, posting the figures with the caption "for the records."

The timing of the post drew attention given the ongoing conversation around Ballon d'Or contenders, and many observers interpreted it as a quiet but pointed reminder of how consistently the midfielder has performed since his arrival at the club.

The combination of domestic glory, continental progress, and international success across a single calendar year places Rice among a small group of players who can genuinely claim to have influenced matches at every level of the game this season.

Piers Morgan tips Rice for Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng previously reported that Piers Morgan tipped Declan Rice to win the Ballon d'Or citing an impressive season for Arsenal in all competitions.

The British broadcaster and Arsenal fan made this claim before the World Cup, but the midfielder’s chances of winning have dropped since then.

Source: Legit.ng