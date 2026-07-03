Sophia Momodu has responded after a social media user accused her of funding her lifestyle by selling her body for money

Davido's first baby mama dismissed the allegation and accused the troll of stalking and projecting personal issues onto her

She also explained why she no longer bothers taking cyberbullies to the police despite repeated online attacks

Sophia Momodu, the mother of Afrobeats superstar Davido's first child, has addressed another round of online attacks after a social media user made a damaging allegation about her lifestyle.

The entrepreneur, who recently celebrated her 39th birthday, responded to the accusation, making it clear that she was tired of being constantly monitored and judged by strangers online.

Sophia Momodu reacts after a social media user accused her of funding her lifestyle by selling her body for money. Photos: Sophia Momodu.

Source: Instagram

The exchange began on Snapchat after a user identified as Debby Adegoke questioned how Sophia allegedly finances her lifestyle.

The troll wrote:

"For how long would you keep selling your body to live?"

Replying the Snapchat user, Sophia dismissed the allegation and accused the woman of obsessively monitoring her movements.

She wrote:

"Debby Adegoke, I've just arrived please. Let me breathe before you start with your weird projections & stalking! Ah ah, una no dey tire???"

Following the exchange, another follower suggested Sophia should begin taking legal action against online trolls.

The follower wondered why she continued to tolerate repeated attacks instead of getting those responsible arrested.

Sophia explained that she had considered that option in the past but no longer believed it was worth the stress.

According to her, experience has taught her that pursuing cyberbullies is "pointless."

She added that she is too busy with her life and business commitments to spend time chasing internet trolls.

Read from the screenshots between Sophia Momodu and the troll

Reactions trail Sophia Momodu's response to troll

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@shardells07 stated:

"When,which year and which month would human beings learn to my their business .there are lot of serious issues in this country and someone out there is about this . I’m speechless"

@jasmine_naturalskincare noted:

"Why do they ha te her so much, she seems unproblematic, why so much bullying"

@thelma56754 noted:

"@jasmine_naturalskincare you all like to play the victim..have you seen what her fans does to others?she also bully people on her snap..she is not the victim .she always act as the victim…"

@jasmine_naturalskincare commented:

"@thelma56754 what do you mean by y'all, some of you are so slow to think everyone is idle like you to take another person's life so personal like you don't have important things to do. Who is playing victim? I asked a simple question, why do people ha te her so much? You can't answer, then keep scrolling..."

Sophia Momodu dismisses the allegation and accuses the troll of stalking and projecting personal issues onto her. Photo: Sophia Momodu.

Source: Instagram

Sophia Momodu clashes with troll

Legit.ng previously reported that Sophia Momodu again found herself at the centre of online drama after responding to a critic who questioned her lifestyle choices.

On her Snapchat page, a fan asked whether she had plans to settle down and start a family, criticising her for “always being in a club.”

She did not hold back in her response. She pointed out that critics often ignore her achievements and only focus on her social outings.

Source: Legit.ng