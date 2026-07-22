Great Josade School in Fadeyi suspended classes to pay tribute to slain NURTW Organising Secretary Toba Ajiboye

Toba Ijaya died from gunshot wounds after unidentified gunmen opened fire on his vehicle in Fadeyi, Lagos

He was buried on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, after which tributes have been pouring in from NURTW colleagues and his supporters

A private school in Fadeyi, Lagos, closed its doors on Tuesday as a gesture of respect for the late Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Toba Ijaya, the Organising Secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), who was laid to rest on July 21, 2026.

Great Josade School, located in Ereko, Fadeyi, the same neighbourhood where Toba Ijaya resided, announced the suspension of academic activities through a banner displayed at its entrance.

A private school in Fadeyi, Lagos, suspends academic activities in honour of late transport union leader Toba Ijaya. Photo: tobaijaya

Source: Instagram

The banner bore Toba Ijaya's photograph alongside an obituary notice addressed to parents and students, reading:

"Please No School Tomorrow in order to Honour Our Amiable Brother and Father COMRADE JOEL AJIBOYE TOBA FROM: GREAT JOSADE SCHOOLS EREKO FADEYI LAGOS."

A video of the banner circulated widely on social media shortly after it was spotted, and has sparked mixed reactions online, with many condemning the decision of the school while others praised it.

See the Lagos school's banner declaring a day-class suspension to honour Toba Ijaya below:

Toba Ijaya's final days

Legit.ng reported that Toba Ijaya was reportedly shot on a Sunday evening in the Fadeyi area of Lagos after visiting childhood friends in the neighbourhood.

As he was departing, unidentified gunmen fired at his vehicle. He was rushed to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Three other passengers in the vehicle also sustained gunshot wounds and remained hospitalised at the time of reporting.

Images of his bullet-riddled car spread across social media in the aftermath of the attack, prompting widespread reactions.

The Lagos State Police Command subsequently launched a manhunt for the assailants, with Police Public Relations Officer Abimbola Adebisi confirming that investigations had commenced.

At Toba Ijaya's burial, family members, colleagues and supporters gathered in Ketu, Lagos, to pay their final respects, with emotional scenes captured in videos shared online.

NURTW Chairman pays tribute to Toba Ijaya

Lagos State NURTW Chairman Mustapha Adekunle, known as Sego, expressed his grief in a Facebook tribute following Toba Ijaya's death, describing the loss as deeply personal.

Mustapha Sego said the news of the sudden passing of Toba Ijaya has left him deeply saddened and heartbroken, adding that it was difficult to accept the reality of the loss.

Sego went further to say that Toba was more than an ally; he was a trusted friend, a man of steadfast loyalty and unwavering commitment, and a true pillar of TeamSego and SegoNation.

He said the late NURTW Organising Secretary's friendship, unwavering support, and selfless dedication to the union over the years will forever remain etched in my heart.

The motive behind the attack on Toba Ijaya, however, has not yet been established as police investigations continue.

Great Josade School pays tribute to late NURTW leader Toba Ijaya by suspending classes after his burial. Photo: tobaijaya

Source: Instagram

Toba Ijaya’s daughter delivers emotional tribute

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the funeral of late NURTW secretary Toba Ijaya drew emotional reactions after his daughter delivered a heartfelt tribute.

She struggled to hold back tears as she described her father’s patience and the cherished memories they shared, leaving mourners visibly moved.

The video of her speech quickly went viral online, sparking widespread sympathy and conversations about the respect shown to Ijaya and his family.

Source: Legit.ng