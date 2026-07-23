6 UN Secretary-General Candidates to Debate in General Assembly Hall on July 23

Six candidates vying to replace outgoing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will face 90 minutes of questions at a town hall in the General Assembly Hall on Thursday, July 23, 2026

The debate comes one week before the Security Council begins a formal voting process to select the next leader of the United Nations

Analysts say the race remains wide open, with no candidate having secured a clear lead ahead of the first closed-door straw poll on July 30

Six candidates seeking to lead the United Nations will meet on July 23, 2026 at the General Assembly Hall in New York for a town hall debate, exactly one week before the Security Council formally begins voting on who will succeed Secretary-General António Guterres.

The 90-minute session starts at 5:00 pm local time (2100 GMT) and will be broadcast by Bloomberg. Questions will come from diplomats, UN staff and civil society representatives.

UN candidates debate in New York as six contenders present leadership visions before Security Council voting. Photo credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The six contenders are Chile's Michelle Bachelet, Ecuador's María Fernanda Espinosa, Rafael Grossi of Argentina, Costa Rica's Rebeca Grynspan, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett of Guyana and Macky Sall of Senegal.

All five candidates from Latin America are competing under a tradition of geographic rotation that gives the region a strong claim to the post this time, though that convention is not always observed.

General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock said the event would give the world "a rare opportunity to engage with the ideas, priorities and leadership vision of the candidates for one of the world's most important positions." She said the United Nations needs someone with both administrative skill and the integrity to "vigorously defend the UN Charter and all its three pillars."

Cautious campaign under US pressure

The contest is playing out under pressure from the administration of US President Donald Trump, which has accused the UN of wasteful spending and overreach. Washington is demanding the organisation refocus on its core mission of peace and security, while many other member states argue that human rights and development are equally important pillars.

That tension is shaping how candidates are presenting themselves. International Crisis Group analyst Richard Gowan told AFP the race "seems short on energy" compared with the more competitive 2016 field that eventually produced Guterres. "The candidates are treading carefully to avoid offending the US and other veto powers," he said.

Each candidate has already sat through three hours of questioning from representatives of the 193 UN member states.

What happens next

On July 30, the Security Council's 15 members will hold their first closed-door, anonymous vote. A candidate needs at least nine votes and cannot be blocked by a veto from any of the five permanent members — the United States, China, Russia, France and the United Kingdom. Successive straw polls will follow until a winner emerges, and the General Assembly will then formally confirm the appointment.

The new secretary-general is scheduled to take office on January 1, 2027.

Latin American contenders highlight regional rotation tradition while competing for the UN’s top post. Photo credit: Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UN staff donate blood to mark World Blood Donor Day

Legit.ng earlier reported that at the United Nations (UN) offices in Abuja, staff members quietly lined up to donate blood during the annual drive organised by the United Nations Clinic, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Blood Service Commission.

The event, held to mark World Blood Donor Day, was more than routine, it was a deliberate act of leadership. The act of giving blood takes less than 15 minutes, yet its impact can last a lifetime. One unit of blood can help save up to three lives. This year, 23 units were collected, potentially supporting patients such as women with childbirth complications, children with severe anaemia and victims of road traffic crashes.

Source: Legit.ng