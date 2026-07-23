Atiku Abubakar said the ₦22.15bn allocation for 106 palace projects in the 2026 budget violates the Nigerian Constitution

His spokesperson said the Federal Government has refused to name the traditional rulers or disclose where the 106 palaces are located

Atiku called on the Presidency and the Budget Office to publish full details of the palace projects and the legal basis for the spending

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration's decision to set aside ₦22.15 billion in the 2026 Appropriation Act for the construction and renovation of 106 palaces across Nigeria.

The former vice president called it a direct violation of the country's constitution.

“Direct violation” of the Constitution: Atiku slams ₦22.15bn palace scheme. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku's Phrank Shaibu, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, conveyed the criticism in a statement signed and made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

₦22.15bn palace project: Atiku's constitutional argument

Atiku argued that the 1999 Constitution makes no provision for the Federal Government to fund or manage traditional institutions.

The 2027 ADC flagbearer said such responsibilities fall exclusively to state and local governments.

A federal budget cannot lawfully be used to assume responsibilities that the Constitution has assigned elsewhere."

He pointed to the Third Schedule, Part II of the 1999 Constitution, which only permits states to establish a Council of Chiefs to advise their governors on chieftaincy matters.

He added that the document goes no further than that in recognising traditional institutions at the federal level.

Secrecy over Tinubu's 106 palace projects

Beyond the constitutional question, Atiku raised concerns about the lack of transparency around the allocations.

According to Atiku, the Federal Government has not published the names of the traditional rulers involved, the locations of the palaces, or how the contracts would be awarded.

"Government wants Nigerians to approve ₦22.15 billion for 106 palace projects, yet it cannot identify the beneficiaries or tell the nation where those palaces are located. Every road, school, hospital and constituency project in the national budget carries a location. Why are these projects hidden? That is not budgeting; it is writing a blank cheque for corruption."

He warned that the secrecy around the projects raises genuine suspicion that the funds could be diverted.

The former vice president added that the traditional rulers in whose names the money was appropriated might never benefit.

Atiku said his comments were not directed at Nigeria's traditional institutions, stressing that royal fathers deserve dignity and must not be used to legitimise questionable spending.

He demanded that the Presidency, the Budget Office, and relevant ministries immediately release the full list of the 106 palaces, the amounts allocated to each, the constitutional justification for the expenditure, and details of the procurement process.

Tinubu's ₦22.15bn palace budget faces backlash from Atiku. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

PFIPC scandal: Atiku urges Tinubu to resign

Recall that Atiku said the conflicting accounts from the CBN and OAGF over PFIPC accounts have trapped the Tinubu administration in a credibility crisis

Atiku demanded that Tinubu say which version of events he believes and explain why no independent investigation has been ordered.

The former vice president called on the National Assembly to summon both the Accountant-General and the CBN Governor to testify under oath.

Atiku questions ₦8.05bn churches, mosques projects

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku challenged the Tinubu administration over ₦8.05 billion set aside for religious projects in the 2026 budget.

A breakdown by accountability group Tracka showed ₦1.91bn went to church projects and ₦6.14bn to mosque-related projects.

Atiku's spokesman demanded the government name every beneficiary institution and project location or face accusations of using religion to hide misuse of funds.

Source: Legit.ng