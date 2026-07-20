Dr Daniel Olukoya threw a surprise 60th birthday celebration for his wife, Dr Mrs Shade Olukoya, days before a video of the event surfaced online

The couple was captured whispering, laughing, and holding each other closely during the celebration, with onlookers filming the tender exchange

The heartwarming video quickly went viral, drawing thousands of reactions from fans moved by the couple's affection for each other

A tender moment between Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries' General Overseer, Dr Daniel Olukoya, and his wife, Dr Mrs Shade Olukoya, has set social media alight after a video from her surprise 60th birthday celebration began circulating online.

The footage posted to Instagram on Saturday, 19 July, captures scenes from a celebration that had taken place a few days earlier.

Reactions trail romantic moment between Daniel Olukoya and his wife at her birthday celebration. Photo credit@shadeolukoya

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Dr Mrs Shade Olukoya arrived elegantly dressed in a silver sequined jacket with floral embroidery, topped with a decorative hat, while her husband appeared beside her in a light blue formal jacket.

Guests could be heard singing for her as the couple drew close, whispering into each other's ears and breaking into wide smiles throughout the event.

A moment fans could not ignore

What made the video travel so quickly was not the glamour of the occasion but the unmistakable warmth between the couple.

Romantic moment between Daniel Olukoya and his wife at her birthday celebration draws attention. Photio credit@shadeolukoya

Source: Instagram

At one point, Dr Mrs Olukoya leaned her head towards her husband in an affectionate gesture, and the two appeared completely absorbed in each other despite the crowd around them.

The atmosphere was celebratory yet private moment, with onlookers visible in the foreground quietly filming the exchange.

The video quickly accumulated thousands of views and comments, with many Nigerians pointing to the couple's interaction as a rare and refreshing example of love on public display.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric and his wife below:

How fans reacted online

Here are some of the reactions from social media:

@gbengaartsmith wrote:

"I always love their public display of affection. She is obviously loved and cherished by her husband. This is not an act, it's their reality."

@wandehdia commented:

"Mummy is just a girl"

@jbums said:

"They are always so cute"

@mfmcfhq reacted:

"They are doing like newly married couples"

@i_iyanzhair1 shared:

"Afterwards, mummy is just a gir, i love how mummy is just blushing. Love is beautiful"

@deboladejikurunmi exclaimed:

"Hey God. Who gave me candy?! Very sweet!!!"

Pastor Adegboye celebrates wife on birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye had warmed hearts with his public display of love for his wife, Folu Adeboye.

On her 78th birthday, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God penned a heartfelt tribute celebrating their decades-long journey together. In the emotional message, he expressed deep love, gratitude, and admiration for his wife, earning widespread praise from Nigerians, who commended the couple for their enduring marriage and unwavering commitment to each other.

Source: Legit.ng