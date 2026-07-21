2Baba reacted after old videos of him and Annie Macaulay-Idibia reignited speculation about a possible reconciliation

Annie dismissed the rumours, insisting the circulating clips are outdated and reaffirming that she has moved on

The former couple's responses have fueled fresh conversations, with fans closely following the ongoing separation saga

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has reacted to reconciliation rumours with his ex-wife, Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay-Idibia, after videos of the two at a club surfaced online.

The viral clips sparked speculation on social media, with many suggesting the former couple had reunited.

2Baba reacts to the viral videos involving Annie Idibia. Credit: @official2baba, @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

Annie had earlier dismissed the claims, stressing that the videos were old and did not reflect her current reality.

On her Instagram story, she lamented: “Old videos circulating everywhere. False news everywhere.”

She later doubled down in a Snapchat update, writing: “Old videos circulating everywhere. False news everywhere.

Lies, lies, lies and more lies! Annie is single! Not going back anywhere!! I do not live there anymore! All that concerns me are my 2 brilliant, beautiful daughters! My career!”

Reflecting on her healing journey, Annie added: “I realised that people fight to stay where they’re tolerated rather than where they’re celebrated.”

Meanwhile, 2Baba also took to Instagram to clarify the situation, writing:

“Abeg na old video o,” leaving fans to weigh in on the ongoing separation saga.

See 2Baba's Instagram post about him and Annie Idibia:

2Baba spotted with Annie's daughters

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba gave fans exactly what they love to see: a father fully present with his children.

The Nigerian music legend posted a video on July 14, 2026, capturing warm, candid moments spent with Annie Idibia's daughters Isabella and Olivia, as well as his two sons with Pero Adeniyi, Justin Agaba'idu and Innocent Jr.

The family moment also captured attention on social media.

Source: Legit.ng