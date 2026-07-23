Ubi Franklin opened up about attempting to take his life multiple times after his ex-wife, Lilian Esoro, repeatedly dropped her engagement ring and vanished

The music executive recalled two separate incidents in 2015 where Lilian walked out on him without explanation, leaving him publicly humiliated

Ubi Franklin credited his cousin Omini for stepping in and saving his life during his darkest moments

Music executive Ubi Franklin has made a raw and emotional confession, revealing that he came dangerously close to ending his life during the turbulent period surrounding his relationship with ex-wife Lilian Esoro.

Franklin shared the account in a video posted to his Instagram on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, recounting a sequence of events that pushed him to a breaking point few people knew about.

Reactions trail what Ubi Franklin said his failed marriage cost him. Photo credit@ubifranklin/@lilanesoro

Source: Instagram

How it all began for Ubi Franklin

According to Franklin, he met Lilian Esoro on 4 January 2015 and proposed to her on 19 March of the same year. He had organised an elaborate dinner at the Red Restaurant inside a hotel, inviting close friends and prominent figures to celebrate the occasion.

Lilian Esoro did not show up. She had reportedly dropped the ring and disappeared without a word, leaving Franklin publicly humiliated at a time when the story was already circulating widely on social media.

He described the emotional toll as unbearable, saying he reached a point where he was too exhausted even to cry.

Ubi Franklin speaks about his failed marriage and past relationship. Photo credit@ubifranklin

Source: Instagram

He fled to Iyanya's house searching for her, but she could not be found until someone eventually tracked her down. When she later appeared at his hotel room on 21 March 2015, she explained her absence as a case of cold feet.

The two moved forward, eventually flying to London to begin wedding preparations. However, shortly after their return to Nigeria on 6 April 2015, history repeated itself. The morning after a night out, Franklin walked into his room to find the ring left on the bed again, and Lilian had gone.

Ubi Franklin attempts to take his life

She returned in June 2015 and declared she was ready to proceed with the wedding. They married, though the union eventually ended with both going their separate ways.

It was during those chaotic months, Franklin revealed, that he drove his red CLA to the Third Mainland Bridge with the intention of taking his own life. He said his cousin, Omini, intervened on multiple occasions and pulled him back from the edge.

"I tried to take my life. Omini saved me because I was so embarrassed,"

He said, adding that despite having a thriving career and managing some of Nigeria's biggest artists at the time, the repeated rejection left him questioning his self-worth.

Franklin was clear that despite the pain, he and Lilian are maintaining a cordial relationship for the sake of their son, settling disagreements through mutual friends rather than public conflict.

He closed with a message to anyone going through heartbreak:

"Whatever happens to your marriage or your relationship or whatever, it's not the end of life. Sometimes it's an opportunity for you to learn a lesson."

Here is the Instagram video of Ubi Franklin speaking about his failed marriage below:

What fans said about Ubi Franklin's video

@zinispastries commented:

"He is healing and that's beautiful to see."

@ibitoyeeunice wrote:

"You see sign several, but you still decided to taste wonder, obviously she does not want you from the beginning, and thats life.. Im so happy you still alive to share your testimony.. keep going bro.. God got you."

@eva_d_mixologist said:

"I highly recommend men to speak out, that is how you heal properly"

@adannayya_ shared:

"She wasn't sure of you but you ignored the signs probably because you love her too much."

@ettabellahair reacted:

"At the end of the day, keep it moving. Not everything is meant to last forever, and that's okay."

@sarah_nailz_studio wrote:

"Thanks you sir for this beautiful information, hearing this makes me feel alive again thank you sir."

Ubi Franklin shares his ordeal in 2024

Legit.ng had reported that Franklin had shared some of the challenges he faced, and the lessons learnt from them as a businessman in 2024 in several posts on his Instagram story.

According to him, the government took over his business property and even demolished the place. He said he lost millions as a result of that.

In another post, he mentioned the number of millions he owed because the building he leased was collected from him.

Source: Legit.ng