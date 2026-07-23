Rauf Aregbesola, National Secretary of the ADC, made a striking claim about his time as Osun state governor

Aregbesola said he governed for eight years while living in a friend's house, never owning property in the state

The former governor challenged anyone who doubted his claim to produce evidence of a house in his name

Rauf Aregbesola, the National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress and former governor of Osun state, has claimed he is the first governor in Nigeria's history to complete two full terms in office without owning a personal residence in the state he governed.

Aregbesola made the remarks in Yoruba in a video sighted on X on Thursday, July 23, posted by @OsunDefender. The clip was originally captured by AdabanijaTV.

Rauf Aregbesola shares a rare claim about his 8 years as Osun governor and the house he says he never owned. Photo: raufaregbesola

Source: Twitter

What Aregbesola said

Speaking in Yoruba, the former governor said:

"I'm the first governor in Nigeria to rule a state for eight years without owning a house of his own. I stayed in my friend's house for eight years as a governor in my father's land.

"Whoever says that what I'm saying is not true should come out and show me the house I own."

The declaration positions Aregbesola as unusually modest among Nigerian governors, a group frequently scrutinised for accumulating property and wealth during their time in office. He served as governor of Osun State from 2010 to 2018.

Aregbesola's Political journey

Aregbesola was once a close political ally of President Bola Tinubu, having served as a key figure in Tinubu's southwest political network before the two fell out publicly in recent years. Following his departure from the All Progressives Congress, he later joined the ADC, where he currently serves as National Secretary.

Watch the video of Aregbesola making the claim below:

Aregbesola explains move to ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rauf Aregbesola clarified that he did not defect to the African Democratic Congress but deliberately joined the party to pursue his political vision.

The former Osun governor said failed attempts to reform the APC and his subsequent expulsion forced him to seek another platform.

Aregbesola said he chose to remain active in politics rather than abandon his goals ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng