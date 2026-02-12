A Nigerian lady has shared a scary video via her account on TikTok showing the snakes that were living inside her house

In a video, she disclosed that she had sought the services of a snake hunter following the recent tension about snakes entering people's houses

Massive reactions trailed her video on the TikTok app as social media users shared their various opinions in the comments

A worrying discovery was recently made by a Nigerian lady who found multiple snakes hiding inside her house.

The incident made her so scared and she quickly took to social media to share her terrifying experience with snakes.

Lady finds 5 snakes inside her house

The lady, @missbeauty242 on TikTok, had decided to fumigate her home following recent concerns about snakes entering homes.

According to her, the process revealed more than she had bargained for, as two snakes were first forced out by the chemicals.

The snakes' sudden appearance was a shock, and the lady admitted that she had been hoping the snake handler had planted them to ease her mind.

However, her relief was short-lived, as three more snakes were discovered, including two in the guest room toilet window and one in the living room.

Two of the snakes were found dead, one of which was already rotten, hinting that it had been there for some time.

The lady was left wondering if the other snakes were baby snakes and if their mother was still hiding somewhere in the house.

In her words:

"Guys the fear of snake is the beginning of fumigation guys. I have to fumigate my house because of all this speculations that has been going on and on and it's crazy guys. No matter how clean you think your house is always fumigate it once in a while. It's really important because I learnt my lesson now. I've learnt, imagine in the process of fumigating this house, a snake run out of my house. Two snakes, like two snakes run out. They were finding their way to go out because this chemical smell so awful like it smell so bad. This is the second one. It smell so bad. So the chemical was the one chasing them out.

"They were trying to run like I didn't even know that a snake was in this house if not that I tried to fumigate it because of this thing that has been happening online and I said let me fumigate my own house oh and the whole compound that is when this one came out of my house guys. Please always fumigate your house guys. Honestly I really wanted to believe that the snake man brought this snake because I feel like that will help my mental health. like the thing is really scary like imagine finding two snakes at once in your house. But now I don't even know what to believe anymore. Because guys I saw another three. We saw another three, one in the living room, the other two are in the guest room toilet window.

"The other two that we found in the toilet window were dead, like they were dead. One is already rotten because like I said before in my previous video I left my house for like three days now. So one is already rotten. One of the snake if you look at it it's already rotten. Look at the snake here. One is already rotten. So these two were finding their way into different guest room toilet window and the other first one was found in the living room. So guys I'm I'm really scared. I don't even know what to believe now because this is so scary. Imagine it is a total of eh five snakes now and all of them like I don't know if these three are baby snakes. So I don't even know whether the mother is still in the house."

Reactions as lady laments over snakes' presence

The video sparked reactions on TikTok, with many users expressing their shock and offering words of caution.

@Mabel said:

"Abeg shift all those bedstands and wardrobe oooo."

@Ada Oyibo said:

"We did same in my compound, I can't even sleep. The chemical brings them out."

