Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Medical Report Reveals Godzilla Actress Kaylee Hottle’s Cause of Death as Father Breaks Silence
Celebrities

Medical Report Reveals Godzilla Actress Kaylee Hottle’s Cause of Death as Father Breaks Silence

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
2 min read
  • The official cause of death of deaf actress Kaylee Hottle has been revealed following the fatal car crash that claimed her life at 18
  • Medical examiners said the Godzilla: King of the Monsters star died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the collision
  • Her grieving father has since spoken about the tragedy and revealed that he has forgiven the 19-year-old driver involved in the crash

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

The cause of death of US actress Kaylee Hottle, known for her role as Jia in the Godzilla film franchise, has been released following her tragic death at 18.

According to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Hottle died from multiple blunt force injuries, reports Fox News.

Her death was ruled accidental.

Kaylee Hottle, accident, Godzilla, car crash
A medical report says Kaylee Hottle died from multiple blunt force injuries. Photos: Kaylee Hottle/TMZ.
Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reports that the actress was one of three people travelling in a 1995 Honda Accord when the vehicle reportedly left a two-lane road and struck a culvert in Ijamsville, Maryland.

Read also

KWAM1: 12-year-old girl speaks out over alleged paternity controversy with fuji star

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Authorities said excessive speed was believed to have contributed to the fatal crash.

Hottle was taken to a trauma centre but was later pronounced dead.

Father forgives driver

As the family mourns, Hottle’s father, Joshua, shared an emotional message in American Sign Language.

He revealed that Kaylee’s mother and four siblings were devastated by the loss and said he was travelling to Maryland to bring her body home.

Joshua also revealed that he had contacted the 19-year-old driver involved in the crash.

He wrote:

“I have forgiven you,” he wrote, urging the young man not to allow the tragedy to ruin the rest of his life.

A rising star remembered

Born into a multigenerational deaf family, Hottle became a strong advocate for deaf representation in entertainment.

She played Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, using sign language to communicate with Kong.

Read also

Godzilla vs Kong child star Kaylee Hottle passes away after tragic car crash

Her performances and advocacy made her a rising star before her life was cut short in the devastating crash.

Kaylee Hottle, Godzilla, actress, USA, car crash
Kaylee Hottle was one of three people travelling in a 1995 Honda Accord when the vehicle reportedly left a two-lane road and struck a culvert in Ijamsville, Maryland. Photo: Kaylee Hottle.
Source: Instagram

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
USANigerian Celebrity GistsInstagram
Hot:
Convenant university Rick ness Good evening message Lena nersesian Petrol prices