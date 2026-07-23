The official cause of death of deaf actress Kaylee Hottle has been revealed following the fatal car crash that claimed her life at 18

Medical examiners said the Godzilla: King of the Monsters star died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the collision

Her grieving father has since spoken about the tragedy and revealed that he has forgiven the 19-year-old driver involved in the crash

The cause of death of US actress Kaylee Hottle, known for her role as Jia in the Godzilla film franchise, has been released following her tragic death at 18.

According to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Hottle died from multiple blunt force injuries, reports Fox News.

Her death was ruled accidental.

A medical report says Kaylee Hottle died from multiple blunt force injuries. Photos: Kaylee Hottle/TMZ.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reports that the actress was one of three people travelling in a 1995 Honda Accord when the vehicle reportedly left a two-lane road and struck a culvert in Ijamsville, Maryland.

Authorities said excessive speed was believed to have contributed to the fatal crash.

Hottle was taken to a trauma centre but was later pronounced dead.

Father forgives driver

As the family mourns, Hottle’s father, Joshua, shared an emotional message in American Sign Language.

He revealed that Kaylee’s mother and four siblings were devastated by the loss and said he was travelling to Maryland to bring her body home.

Joshua also revealed that he had contacted the 19-year-old driver involved in the crash.

He wrote:

“I have forgiven you,” he wrote, urging the young man not to allow the tragedy to ruin the rest of his life.

A rising star remembered

Born into a multigenerational deaf family, Hottle became a strong advocate for deaf representation in entertainment.

She played Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, using sign language to communicate with Kong.

Her performances and advocacy made her a rising star before her life was cut short in the devastating crash.

Kaylee Hottle was one of three people travelling in a 1995 Honda Accord when the vehicle reportedly left a two-lane road and struck a culvert in Ijamsville, Maryland. Photo: Kaylee Hottle.

Source: Instagram

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng