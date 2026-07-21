A newly appointed Delta State commissioner was filmed kneeling before Governor Sheriff Oborevwori at a formal ceremony in Asaba on July 21, 2026

The video, shared on X by MobilePunch, captured the commissioner appearing visibly emotional during the interaction

The clip spread rapidly online, drawing sharp criticism from Nigerians who questioned the commissioner's motive for the dramatic gesture

A video showing a Delta State commissioner, identified on screen as Moses Ogodo, kneeling before Governor Sheriff Oborevwori at a formal event in Asaba has gone viral after it was posted on X on July 21, 2026.

The footage, filmed indoors at what appeared to be an official ceremony, shows attendees in business attire exchanging greetings with the governor.

Delta Commissioner Moses Ogodo knelt before Governor Sheriff Oborevwori during an official ceremony in Asaba. Photo OssaiOvie

Source: Twitter

When Moses Ogodo's turn came, he knelt as he reached forward to shake the governor's hand, in a gesture that drew immediate attention online.

Watch the moment the Delta commissioner kneels before the governor:

Nigerians React to the Kneeling Video

The clip triggered a wave of commentary on X, with most users reading the moment as a sign that the appointment was viewed as personal gain rather than public service.

@aims_33 wrote:

"You no go kneel down ke. For Nigerian politics where them go dey share share. Man is having tears of joy. Na him turn to chop National cake. These are the problems. The people are the last on the food chain."

@Olayemiocraig questioned the commissioner's professional standing, saying:

"So this one too is a professional, like if you have actually earned your badges, you won't see this as a privilege, but because they know the position is license to steal and accumulate, they have no choice than to kneel."

@BayoOlosho directed his criticism at the broader political culture:

"Why will politicians not like feel like demi-gods when they surround themselves with lackeys...."

@Saviourarchie offered a blunt verdict:

"When appointment becomes a meal ticket rather an oppurtunity to serve thats what u get. Puppets."

@Solutions_Naija acknowledged that gratitude was appropriate but drew a line at the manner:

"I nor say make him nor thank the governor oh. But, make him remove drama. I hate drama, this is not a theatre arts course Na responsibility dem give you. Oga go and deliver."

@_astalavi_ framed it as a systemic problem:

"Appointments in Nigeria are solely based on reward system, tell why a grown as_ man is crying and kneeling down to shake the governor of his state for appointing him."

Not all responses were entirely condemnatory. @Challplanet24 urged caution, writing: "Do not judge him with this, judge him with the evidence of work he would do when he assumes office."

Gov Declares Permanent 13th-Month Salary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Delta State Executive Council, chaired by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has announced the approval of the institutionalisation of the 13th-month salary for civil servants in the state.

At the same time, the governor also announced plans to recruit more teachers into public secondary schools and equip the technical colleges, adding that the moves were part of his administration's measures to strengthen the welfare of workers and improve the state's education sector.

Source: Legit.ng