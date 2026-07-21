Delta Commissioner Kneels with Two Legs Before Governor at Public Event, Nigerians React
- A newly appointed Delta State commissioner was filmed kneeling before Governor Sheriff Oborevwori at a formal ceremony in Asaba on July 21, 2026
- The video, shared on X by MobilePunch, captured the commissioner appearing visibly emotional during the interaction
- The clip spread rapidly online, drawing sharp criticism from Nigerians who questioned the commissioner's motive for the dramatic gesture
A video showing a Delta State commissioner, identified on screen as Moses Ogodo, kneeling before Governor Sheriff Oborevwori at a formal event in Asaba has gone viral after it was posted on X on July 21, 2026.
The footage, filmed indoors at what appeared to be an official ceremony, shows attendees in business attire exchanging greetings with the governor.
When Moses Ogodo's turn came, he knelt as he reached forward to shake the governor's hand, in a gesture that drew immediate attention online.
Watch the moment the Delta commissioner kneels before the governor:
Nigerians React to the Kneeling Video
The clip triggered a wave of commentary on X, with most users reading the moment as a sign that the appointment was viewed as personal gain rather than public service.
@aims_33 wrote:
"You no go kneel down ke. For Nigerian politics where them go dey share share. Man is having tears of joy. Na him turn to chop National cake. These are the problems. The people are the last on the food chain."
@Olayemiocraig questioned the commissioner's professional standing, saying:
"So this one too is a professional, like if you have actually earned your badges, you won't see this as a privilege, but because they know the position is license to steal and accumulate, they have no choice than to kneel."
@BayoOlosho directed his criticism at the broader political culture:
"Why will politicians not like feel like demi-gods when they surround themselves with lackeys...."
@Saviourarchie offered a blunt verdict:
"When appointment becomes a meal ticket rather an oppurtunity to serve thats what u get. Puppets."
@Solutions_Naija acknowledged that gratitude was appropriate but drew a line at the manner:
"I nor say make him nor thank the governor oh. But, make him remove drama. I hate drama, this is not a theatre arts course Na responsibility dem give you. Oga go and deliver."
@_astalavi_ framed it as a systemic problem:
"Appointments in Nigeria are solely based on reward system, tell why a grown as_ man is crying and kneeling down to shake the governor of his state for appointing him."
Not all responses were entirely condemnatory. @Challplanet24 urged caution, writing: "Do not judge him with this, judge him with the evidence of work he would do when he assumes office."
Gov Declares Permanent 13th-Month Salary
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Delta State Executive Council, chaired by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has announced the approval of the institutionalisation of the 13th-month salary for civil servants in the state.
At the same time, the governor also announced plans to recruit more teachers into public secondary schools and equip the technical colleges, adding that the moves were part of his administration's measures to strengthen the welfare of workers and improve the state's education sector.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng