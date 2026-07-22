Alexx Ekubo's elder sister Chioma broke her silence on Tuesday, sharing an emotional tribute to the late actor on Instagram

Chioma opened up about something she says she has been unable to stop doing since her brother passed away

A close friend's comment revealed a deeply personal detail about what Alexx once said about his sister

Grief continues to pour in for late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, and this time, it is his elder sister Chioma who is speaking from the heart.

On Tuesday, 21 July 2026, Chioma took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post addressing her late brother directly, revealing that she has been unable to stop crying since his passing.

Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister leaves many emotional with unexpected revelation. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

"A part of me hasn't been able to function since you left this sinful world my brother. I more than miss you. Now I understand the true meaning of PAIN in every single letter," she wrote.

Chioma added that despite the heartbreak, her faith remains her anchor, noting that God watching over her brother brings her comfort.

"My tears keep flowing each day for you," she admitted.

See Chioma's tribute post on Instagram:

Fans and Friends Rally Around Chioma

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@officialcyndyamaefule wrote:

"I love you 😘❤️💕. Just know that you have a family that loves you regardless."

@meliane_emeline_ shared:

"Omaalexx, my deepest condolences, big sister. It is very hard to come to terms with this pain—I experienced it myself at a very young age. Your brother Alex was there to support me, and I still shed tears for Bobo. Stay strong; he loved you more than life itself. He always used to say that the thing that would truly fulfill him one day was giving his Chioma away in marriage—and he did just that. We all love you, Princess Omaalexx."

@gracebabe92 commented:

"Oma the lord is your family strength please stay strong for Alexx mama,papi, daddy,mom, and your brother beautiful wife ❤️ 😍"

@taiwoiwobi wrote:

"God's Divine strength I pray you🙏"

@olueberejoseph said:

"It's well... Rest on Chief Ikuku."

@nkeomaumudu added:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️God continue to make it easy for you nne."

Alexx Ekubo’s elder sister opens her heart about life after his passing. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo's wife pens tribute to late actor

Legit.ng also reported that late actor Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli, penned a touching tribute in his funeral programme pamphlet.

The grieving widow noted that her husband stood by her during the painful period of her mother's death.

Anwuli also shared that the late actor often expressed his love through handwritten notes left around their home and described their marriage as a journey rooted in shared faith.

Source: Legit.ng