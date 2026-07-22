Alexx Ekubo’s Elder Sister Shares What She Can’t Stop Doing Since the Actor’s Death
- Alexx Ekubo's elder sister Chioma broke her silence on Tuesday, sharing an emotional tribute to the late actor on Instagram
- Chioma opened up about something she says she has been unable to stop doing since her brother passed away
- A close friend's comment revealed a deeply personal detail about what Alexx once said about his sister
Grief continues to pour in for late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, and this time, it is his elder sister Chioma who is speaking from the heart.
On Tuesday, 21 July 2026, Chioma took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post addressing her late brother directly, revealing that she has been unable to stop crying since his passing.
"A part of me hasn't been able to function since you left this sinful world my brother. I more than miss you. Now I understand the true meaning of PAIN in every single letter," she wrote.
Chioma added that despite the heartbreak, her faith remains her anchor, noting that God watching over her brother brings her comfort.
"My tears keep flowing each day for you," she admitted.
See Chioma's tribute post on Instagram:
Fans and Friends Rally Around Chioma
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
@officialcyndyamaefule wrote:
"I love you 😘❤️💕. Just know that you have a family that loves you regardless."
@meliane_emeline_ shared:
"Omaalexx, my deepest condolences, big sister. It is very hard to come to terms with this pain—I experienced it myself at a very young age. Your brother Alex was there to support me, and I still shed tears for Bobo. Stay strong; he loved you more than life itself. He always used to say that the thing that would truly fulfill him one day was giving his Chioma away in marriage—and he did just that. We all love you, Princess Omaalexx."
@gracebabe92 commented:
"Oma the lord is your family strength please stay strong for Alexx mama,papi, daddy,mom, and your brother beautiful wife ❤️ 😍"
@taiwoiwobi wrote:
"God's Divine strength I pray you🙏"
@olueberejoseph said:
"It's well... Rest on Chief Ikuku."
@nkeomaumudu added:
"❤️❤️❤️❤️God continue to make it easy for you nne."
Alexx Ekubo's wife pens tribute to late actor
Legit.ng also reported that late actor Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli, penned a touching tribute in his funeral programme pamphlet.
The grieving widow noted that her husband stood by her during the painful period of her mother's death.
Anwuli also shared that the late actor often expressed his love through handwritten notes left around their home and described their marriage as a journey rooted in shared faith.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.