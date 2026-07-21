The North Central Agenda group voiced unconditional support for President Tinubu's 2027 reelection bid at a one-day conference in Abuja

Convener Dr Ene Lilian Ogbole cited road, agriculture, security and education gains across all six North Central states and the FCT

The Tinubu Support Group's DG dismissed Kwankwaso's Muslim-Muslim ticket criticism, saying voters already settled the debate in 2023

Abuja, FCT - A pressure group representing North Central Nigeria, the North Central Agenda (NCA), has thrown its weight behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 presidential campaign, saying his return to power is already a certainty and vowing to back it with an unprecedented mobilisation drive across the region.

The declaration came during a one-day conference on the North Central region's development under the Renewed Hope Agenda, held in Abuja, with delegates attending from all six states in the zone and the Federal Capital Territory.

North Central Agenda Convener Dr Ene Lilian Ogbole addresses delegates during the group's one-day conference in Abuja, declaring support for President Tinubu's 2027 reelection bid. Photo credit: NCA

Source: UGC

North Central Agenda Praises Tinubu's Record

NCA Convener Dr Ene Lilian Ogbole told a large gathering of regional stakeholders that the zone had suffered decades of infrastructure neglect and a serious security crisis before the current administration took office on May 29, 2023. She said President Tinubu's decisions, though sometimes difficult, had delivered visible gains across agriculture, security, education and road transport.

Among the road projects she highlighted were the Calabar-Ebonyi-Benue-Kogi-Nasarawa-Abuja Super Highway, the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway covering Niger and Kwara sections, the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe-Maiduguri Highway, the Suleja-Minna Dual Carriageway, the Lokoja-Okene dualisation, and the Makurdi-Aliade-Otukpo Road.

On education, Ogbole pointed to increased TETFund investments and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund as evidence of the administration's commitment to students, adding that the prolonged strikes that once disrupted academic calendars had been brought to a halt.

She committed the group to an aggressive voter registration and mobilisation campaign. "For us as the mouthpiece of the North Central people, this reelection is a done deal as we will stop at nothing within the confines of the law to ensure that his victory is secured," she said.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, was represented at the conference by his Senior Technical Assistant, Prof. Babatunde Bolaji Benard, who described Tinubu as a "trailblazer" whose reforms would take time to produce results but were essential for Nigeria's future. He noted that the Calabar-to-Abuja highway corridor had been on the drawing board since 1958 and praised the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway for incorporating 32 dams designed to support agriculture and irrigation along the route.

Muslim-Muslim Ticket Debate Dismissed

Following the conference, Director General of the Tinubu Support Group, Dr Umar Tanko Yakasai, rejected fresh criticism of the APC's Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket by former Kano governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who had insisted the arrangement would remain a campaign issue in 2027.

Yakasai argued that the electorate had already resolved the question in 2023 by voting Tinubu into office. He also pointed to several key federal appointments drawn from the predominantly Christian North Central region, including the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission and the APC National Chairman, as proof that the President governs without religious or regional bias.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has proven that he is President for all Nigerians irrespective of tribe or religion," Yakasai said, adding that the opposition was trying to distract attention from the administration's achievements.

Delegates from the six North Central states and the FCT attend the North Central Agenda conference in Abuja focused on development under the Renewed Hope Agenda. Photo credit: NCA

Source: UGC

Ganduje Says Atiku, Peter Obi Cannot Defeat Tinubu in North

In a related development, Abdullahi Ganduje, former national chairman of the ruling APC, has dismissed the presidential ambitions of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. Ganduje insisted that both men are too weak in the north to pose any serious threat to President Tinubu ahead of the January 16, 2027 election.

Ganduje made the assertion on Sunday, July 19, at a public event in Kano state.

The APC chieftain characterised the north as the region that ultimately decides who occupies Aso Rock, and argued that neither opposition candidate has built the organisational presence required to make inroads there.

Source: Legit.ng