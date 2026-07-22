The US Citizenship and Immigration Services explains two separate components immigrants must complete during their naturalisation interview

A key change introduced in October 2025 means the civics test immigrants sit now depends on when they filed their Form N-400 application

Immigrants who fail either test at their first attempt are given a second chance within a specific timeframe before their application is affected

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has outlined the two tests that immigrants must pass as part of the naturalisation process when applying to become American citizens.

According to USCIS, every applicant who does not qualify for an exemption is required to pass both an English test and a civics test during their naturalisation interview, in addition to answering questions about their personal background and application.

US outlines 2 important tests immigrants must pass to become citizens. Photo: Maskot

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US Citizenship: What the English Test Involves

The English test is broken into three parts: speaking, reading, and writing. A USCIS officer evaluates speaking ability during the eligibility interview itself.

For reading, applicants must correctly read aloud one out of three given sentences. For writing, they must correctly write down one out of three sentences dictated to them. Both the reading and writing portions draw on vocabulary related to civics and American history.

US Citizenship: What Civics Test Entails

The civics portion tests an applicant's knowledge of American history, the structure of the US government, and general civic knowledge. USCIS currently administers two different versions of this test depending on when an applicant submitted their Form N-400.

Applicants who filed before 20 October 2025 take the 2008 civics test, which involves answering up to 10 questions drawn from a pool of 100. A minimum of six correct answers is required to pass.

Those who filed on or after 20 October 2025 take the updated 2025 civics test, introduced to align with Executive Order 14161. This version is more demanding, consisting of 20 questions drawn from a list of 128. Applicants must answer at least 12 correctly to pass and will fail if they get nine or more wrong.

Both versions are administered verbally by a USCIS officer during the interview.

What Happens If You Fail

Failing either test at the first interview does not automatically end an applicant's chances. USCIS allows a second attempt on whichever portion was failed, scheduled between 60 and 90 days after the original interview date.

All responses during both attempts must be given in English.

Certain applicants may qualify for exceptions or modifications to the English and civics requirements, which USCIS details separately on its Exceptions and Accommodations page.

US publishes employment pathways for Green Card

In a related story on Legit.ng, the United States government outlined three main employment-based pathways through which foreign nationals could apply for a Green Card.

Eligible categories ranged from workers with extraordinary ability and advanced degrees to physicians serving underserved communities.

The US government explained how one could qualify under any of the three categories to apply for a Green Card via employment.

Source: Legit.ng