Afrobeats superstar Davido has made his first apparent public move after VDM claimed their relationship broke down over an alleged ₦50 million campaign offer

VDM alleged that Davido’s team wanted him to support the singer’s uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, but claimed he rejected the offer

As the controversy gained attention, Davido appeared to respond without directly addressing the allegation, leaving fans to read between the lines

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has seemingly responded after social media activist VDM revisited the circumstances surrounding their fallout.

In a trending video, VDM claimed that Davido and his team offered him ₦50 million to campaign for the singer’s uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

VDM alleges that Davido’s team wanted him to support the singer’s uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke. Photos: VDM/Davido.

Source: Instagram

According to him, he rejected the alleged offer despite the huge amount involved.

“Davido and his crew offered me money… say I go collect N50 million. Ask wetin I tell them. A lot of people will be happy; you no wetin be N50 million? I bounce am,” VDM said.

VDM also recalled his last conversation with Davido, claiming it centred on a Ghanaian boy the singer had promised $5,000.

However, Davido appeared to break his silence on Monday, July 20, in a manner that left fans guessing.

Rather than directly address VDM’s claims, the singer posted a video featuring a white man dancing to his newly released song with No11, ‘Gimme Dat Thing’.

The post came shortly after VDM’s allegations began circulating online.

Davido Breaks Silence Amid Claims by VDM Over Alleged ₦50 million Campaign Offer

Source: Instagram

VDM sets condition for Mr Jollof

Legit.ng previously reported that VDM taunted comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof, following their court case. Mr Jollof had taken VDM to court over allegations the critic made about his wife and Koko Butterfly Hotel.

After the court delivered its judgment in the case, VDM reacted in a video posted on his Instagram page, mocking Mr Jollof over the N35 million award.

Source: Legit.ng