Nigerian comedian Sirbalo disclosed earning more than $4 million from a single Facebook video that amassed 2.1 billion views

The content creator explained that Facebook once paid creators around $200 per 100,000 views and up to $8 per 1,000 views at peak RPM

Sirbalo's revelation sparked debate online, with fans questioning the figures while others backed the claims based on similar creator earnings

Nigerian comedian and content creator Sirbalo has stunned the internet after revealing that a single Facebook video earned him over $4 million after a staggering 2.1 billion views.

In a recent interview clip that has since circulated widely online, Sirbalo, whose full name is Obotuke Timothy Ochuko, broke down exactly how the numbers added up.

Sirbalo shares details of the income generated by his viral Facebook video with over 2 billion views. Photo: sirbalocomedy

Source: Instagram

The popular content creator explained that at the height of Facebook's monetisation generosity, creators could earn roughly $200 for every 100,000 views.

With his video reaching 2.1 billion views, that rate alone would put his earnings at approximately $4.2 million.

Sirbalo explains how Facebook's old monetisation model worked

The comedian pointed out that the platform's payout structure was far more rewarding in its earlier years than it is today.

At its best, the RPM (revenue per mille) would spike dramatically, meaning a creator could pocket as much as $8 for every 1,000 views.

In his own words:

"So you know I got 2.1 billion views. You can imagine how much I made from the video. Funny enough Facebook was sweet then. Then, you can have 100k views and get like $200, $300. There was a time your RPM will Skyrocket and you will see $8. So, 1,000 views will give you $8. So you can imagine how much you get getting 100k views. So Facebook was sweet then. Not like now that they're using quality views."

Sirbalo built his fanbase through years of consistent comedy skit uploads, tapping into broad African audiences who responded enthusiastically to his humour.

His story is being held up as one of the examples of how early Facebook creators in Nigeria could convert viral content into life-changing income.

See Sirbalo's video that sparked the conversation on social media below:

Fans react to Sirbalo's Facebook earnings revelation

The disclosure drew a flood of reactions from Nigerians online, with opinions sharply divided between admiration and scepticism:

@ClarkJason51940 wrote:

"But he's not caping thou money really dy Facebook and other social media, sabinus really say the same thing the problem with it is the monetizering."

@_CD2 commented:

"He's one of those Facebook creators that rack up views with unfunny contents."

@bwsbird noted:

"Na why Areaboys they collect money from anybody wey on camera 🎥 to shoot content for road be this."

@Ak_Bethh pointed out:

"Once you're a Nigerian and mention numbers people say you're lying 😂 But when the white guy who interviews billionaires said he made most of his money from fb and it was millions, no one said anything."

@Innocent584 added:

"To make money for facebook now na war oo."

@enudiwisdom_ asked:

"2.1 billion views wow. Wetin exactly he post."

@LunaMutra simply observed:

"Money dey Facebook like this."

Sirbalo explains how his Facebook video with more than 2 billion views became his biggest content creation payday. Photo: sirbalocomedy

Source: Instagram

Sirbalo celebrates 10 years of content success

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian comedian Sirbalo marked his 10-year milestone in content creation.

He revealed that he runs 10 YouTube channels, has earned five YouTube awards, and boasts 15 million followers on his monetised Facebook account.

Celebrating his achievements, Sir Balo showcased his award plaques alongside his newly acquired G-Wagon and expressed gratitude to fans for their support.

Source: Legit.ng