King Chidi sparked outrage online after blaming Favour, the 20-year-old who died recently, following an alleged sexual assault by Odogwu Asaba

Chidi shared a photo of Favour and questioned her character, arguing she put herself at risk by meeting a stranger at a hotel without her parents' knowledge

His comments drew fierce criticism from social media users who accused him of victim-blaming

A social media user identified as King Chidi has stirred massive controversy online after publicly blaming Favour, the 20-year-old woman who allegedly took her own life following a reported sexual assault by content creator Odogwu Asaba.

Rather than directing anger at the accused, Chidi turned his attention to Favour herself, sharing a photo of her on Instagram and questioning her character based on her appearance and online behaviour.

Reactions as social media user blames Favour amid alleged sexual assault allegations trailing Odogwu Asaba. Photo credit@odogwuasaba

Source: Instagram

He argued that she was not as innocent as people were making her out to be, pointing to videos of her dancing online as evidence of her character, but blaming the content creator.

Chidi doubles down on victim-blaming stance

Chidi acknowledged that his comments had sparked a wave of backlash, with users flooding his comment section after he called Favour "stupid" for agreeing to meet someone she barely knew at a hotel without informing her family.

Odogwu Asaba continues to trend amid sexual assault allegations trailing him. Photo credit@odogwuasaba

Source: Instagram

He maintained, however, that people were too focused on the outcome of the situation and not enough on what he described as preventable circumstances.

In his view, young women need to stop seeking attention on social media, and he concluded that Favour bore some responsibility for what happened to her. His posts drew immediate and widespread condemnation, with many describing his comments as dangerous and deeply insensitive.

Here is the Instagram post by Chidi about Favour and Odogwu Asaba below

What Nigerians are saying

The reactions from social media users were swift and largely critical of Chidi's position:

@em__wanta wrote:

"I highly recommend you follow whoever you want to date/marry on all their socials, regardless of the gender o. Because wth"

@queencarol_02 reacted:

"Toooor na to Dey blame the victim remain. God protect me and daughters"

@sheila bebe_sams2025 commented:

"It's good these men are exposing themselves and how they think, it's very good. At least now we know who to avoid"

@garya manesi said:

"Doesn't give the man the right to grape her "

@ukaypeters wrote:

"CHIDI??? If it wasn't an Igbo man, I'll have been shocked"

@iam_d_c_d shared:

"You all should keep raising your kids without fear of consequences, keep exposing them to danger both the male and female child, later come and cry and put blames"

@wailergonewail commented:

"Where I never understand na(na 10k my pureness worth?if na the man for Abuja I go meet he for give me at least 50k)na that one be my problem,waiting she want go do for man for abuja when go give her 50k?meaning I which this guy give her up to 50k she for dey okay"

Odogwu Asaba and Favour's chats surface

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that an alleged chat between the late Favour and content creator Odogwu Asaba had surfaced online amid the sexual assault allegation against him.

The unverified messages purportedly showed him daring Favour to involve the police while dismissing her voice notes as "nonsense."

The chat resurfaced after Favour reportedly died following her allegation against him, triggering widespread outrage and debate on social media.

Source: Legit.ng