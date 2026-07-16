An old video of content creator Odogwu Asaba resurfaced online amid a sexual assault allegation against him

In the clip, Odogwu Asaba bragged that the woman in his life slept with him on the first day she visited his house and has stayed for six years

He also advised women not to withhold bedroom flavour from men they like, claiming any man who leaves because of first-night intimacy was never serious

An old video of Nigerian content creator Odogwu Asaba has gone viral following a sexual assault allegation levelled against him, with many social media users pointing to the clip as context for the accusations.

In the resurfaced footage, Odogwu Asaba spoke candidly about the woman he described as the love of his life, revealing that they had a bedroom affair on the very first day she came to visit him.

Reactions trail old video of Odogwu Asaba bragging about sleeping with woman. Photo credit@odogwuasaba

Source: Instagram

According to him, she never left after that encounter, and the two have been together for six years.

He went on to offer unsolicited relationship advice, urging women not to delay physical intimacy with men they are interested in.

He argued that any man who walks away from a woman simply because they slept together on the first date was never genuinely serious to begin with.

Odogwu Asaba's remarks on first-night intimacy

Odogwu Asaba also warned that men have limited patience and that playing hard to get could simply push a man towards someone else.

He suggested that women who want to "form" or put up a front only end up losing the man's attention.

Fans drag Odogwu Asaba over old video amid sexual assault allegations. Photo credit@adejobimuyiwa

Source: Instagram

"Any man wey leave a woman because they slept together the first day, that man nor serious before," he said in the video. "As him want am, if you want am too, sleep together. If he wan go, make him go."

He further said:

"You know how many people wey men dey meet in a day? You come dey stress person."

The video, which appears to have been recorded some time ago, began circulating widely after a sexual assault allegation surfaced against him, with many viewers flagging his comments as troubling given the circumstances.

Here is the Instagram video of Odogwu Asaba bragging about bedroom activities below:

What social media users are saying

The video drew strong reactions online, with many users expressing discomfort at his overall attitude towards bedroom activities and relationships. Here are some comments below:

@aahmahkar wrote:

"How's a person so personnal intimacy-centered? I can't understand it"

@eu_doraah replied:

"aahmahkar that's literally the only thing some of them think about..."

@her3again added:

"aahmahkar won't be surprised if he's DL"

Taye Arimoro accuses Peggy Ovire of assault

Legit.ng had reported that actor Taye Arimoro made a video accusing Peggy Ovire and her crew members of assaulting him while working on her set.

In the clip, he shared evidence of his bleeding mouth, while Peggy responded to his call-out.

She also shared evidence showing how Taye allegedly assaulted her driver and narrated what happened.

Source: Legit.ng