WhiteMoney sent a heartfelt video message to Carter Efe after the skitmaker's US visa was denied

The former BBNaija winner revealed he was rejected three times before getting into the show on his fourth attempt

WhiteMoney encouraged Carter Efe to apply again next year, stating that the setback does not define him

Reality TV winner and singer WhiteMoney has reached out to content creator Carter Efe with a message of solidarity after news broke that Carter's US visa application was turned down, preventing him from attending Kai Cenat's Streamer University; a programme he had already earned a spot in.

WhiteMoney, whose real name is Hazel Oyeze Onou, shared the video on his Instagram page on July 16, 2026.

WhiteMoney shares his experience with rejection while reacting to Carter Efe's unsuccessful US visa application. Photo: whitemoney/carterefe

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the BBNaija star acknowledged Carter Efe as one of Africa's top streamers, particularly on Twitch, and said the visa denial should not be allowed to derail his momentum.

To drive the point home, WhiteMoney drew from his own experience, revealing that he auditioned for Big Brother Naija three times and was turned away each time before finally entering the house on his fourth try and going on to win the show.

"I understand rejection. I understand how you feel. I know. I'm so sorry about that," he said in the clip.

Rather than simply offering sympathy, the singer pushed Carter Efe to see the bigger picture, reminding him of what he has already built.

"You have done what a lot of streamers in your generation in Africa have not done: you are undoubtedly one of the biggest African streamers we have. On Twitch, you're one of the biggest. You rack views, you rack subs, you're good at what you do. Let that not bring your energy down; rather, let it fuel the trajectory of the next phase of your life," he said.

WhiteMoney closed by encouraging Carter Efe to try the visa application again next year.

"You're not defined by that."

In his caption, WhiteMoney wrote:

"Wwwwwww in the chat for this young man called @carterefe. Your light 💡 can't be dimmed bro 😎……OTAMIEMIE"

Watch WhiteMoney's video message to Carter Efe below:

Fans react to WhiteMoney's message to Carter Efe on U.S. visa denial

The video drew a wave of responses from followers who said the message resonated beyond Carter Efe's situation.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@nelo_precious wrote:

"This advice is not just for Carter, it's an advice for myself and others. Not gonna lie, this advice really touched me 🥺. Thank you so much 🙏"

@keezynasion shared:

"When I was watching the introduction of the streamers in the UNI I just Dey wish say @carterefe Dey there buh God knows best 🖤 ❤️"

@kastropee_ commented:

"E pain me too 🕺🕺🕺 what doesn't klll you makes you stronger 🥊 😳😳😳😳 @carterefe we mount you till thy kingdom come ✅ 💃 wwss"

@mc_mastersebcomedian said:

"My respect for you white has increased 💯 much love ❤️"

@captainc_abb noted:

"This should prove to everyone that pay or planning to pay travel agents for visa and the agent promise you that it's guaranteed, my dear sha know say na lie him dey lie give you. Countries like US and Canada can deny anyone visa no matter who or what is involved. Abi your agent big pass Cenat that invited Carter?"

WhiteMoney speaks on Carter Efe's US visa setback and urges the content creator to keep pushing forward. Photo: whitemoney/carterefe

Source: Instagram

Davido supports Carter Efe amid visa denial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats superstar Davido spoke out in support of Carter Efe, who has faced setbacks with his U.S. visa application despite gaining admission into Kai Cenat’s Streamer University.

During a recent interview, Davido reassured the comedian and streamer that his achievements already speak volumes, noting that securing an American visa had become more difficult under the current administration.

Source: Legit.ng