The British government called on FIFA to investigate Argentina after players displayed a Falklands sovereignty banner following their 2-1 World Cup semi-final victory over England

UK Business Secretary Peter Kyle described the players' behaviour as entirely inappropriate and demanded a thorough FIFA investigation into the incident

Argentina players previously displayed the same 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas' slogan at a 2014 warm-up match, which resulted in a 30,000 Swiss franc fine for the Argentine federation

The British government has formally called on FIFA to open an investigation into Argentina's national football team after players held up a banner asserting sovereignty over the Falkland Islands during post-match celebrations following their 2-1 World Cup semifinal win over England on Wednesday in Atlanta.

UK Business Secretary Peter Kyle said the conduct of the players was "entirely inappropriate" and stated that he expected FIFA to carry out its investigation thoroughly.

The British government has urged FIFA to investigate Argentina’s team after players posed with a banner claiming sovereignty over the contested Falkland Islands. Photo by Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

According to the Associated Press, Kyle stressed that "politics needs to be separate from football," describing the separation of sport and politics as one of the World Cup's central principles.

Argentina's win and the banner controversy

England took the lead in the 55th minute through Anthony Gordon, but Argentina recovered with late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez to book their place in a second consecutive World Cup final.

After the final whistle, some Argentine players held a banner passed down from fans in the stands. It read "Las Malvinas son Argentinas," translated as "The Malvinas are Argentine," a phrase that carries significant political weight given the two nations' shared history.

Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes addressed the incident in Atlanta, saying:

"Sadly, it is a sad part of our history, for everyone involved in that chapter of, I repeat, our history. And it hurts. We knew we were playing for them, too."

FIFA rules and the precedent set in 2014

Under FIFA's disciplinary code, any message displayed at a match that is deemed inappropriate for a sporting event, including material of a political, ideological, religious, or offensive nature, is subject to prosecution.

Fines for such violations range from $5,000 to $20,000.

According to Sport Bible, this is not the first time Argentina has faced scrutiny over this particular slogan.

During a warmup match in Buenos Aires ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, players displayed the same message.

FIFA's disciplinary panel, which published its ruling after that tournament concluded, fined the Argentine football federation 30,000 Swiss francs, the equivalent of approximately $37,000 at the time.

The Falkland Islands are a British overseas territory in the South Atlantic with a population of roughly 3,500 people.

Argentina, which calls the islands the Islas Malvinas, invaded the territory in 1982 under orders from its then-military dictatorship, triggering a 10-week conflict that Britain won.

The war claimed the lives of 649 Argentine military personnel, 255 British service personnel, and three islanders.

Argentina maintains the islands were illegally seized from it in 1833, while Britain's territorial claim dates to 1765.

Argentina face possible FIFA sanction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Argentina's potential FIFA punishment following their controversial post-match actions against England after the World Cup semi-final.

The display of a political banner referencing the contested Falkland Islands has reignited long-standing tensions between the two nations, once more bringing the historic conflict into the spotlight.

Source: Legit.ng