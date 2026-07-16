A young man has gone viral after his seemingly "impossible" 2026 World Cup knockout bracket predictions began coming to pass

The predictor famously foresaw Germany’s shocking Round of 32 exit to Paraguay, Canada's win over South Africa, and many others

With the 2026 World Cup reaching its climax, his forecast of a Spain vs Argentina final has been officially confirmed, leaving many in absolute awe

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been a historic rollercoaster. With the tournament expanded to 48 teams, the newly introduced Round of 32 knockout stage has produced some of the most shocking upsets in football history.

However, one young man, identified on YouTube as Samixx, has completely stolen the spotlight. A video of his tournament bracket predictions has gone viral after correctly forecasting virtually every major twist of the tournament, along with the final match prediction win.

A young man who runs a YouTube channel predicts the FIFA World Cup final winner between Argentina and Spain. Photo credit: Samixx, FIFA World Cup

Source: Youtube

Man predicts past FIFA World Cup tournaments

The YouTuber's most remarkable "hot take" was predicting that Germany, a four-time world champion, would be eliminated in the Round of 32 by Paraguay. In real life, the 41st-ranked South American underdogs did the unthinkable, holding Germany to a 1-1 draw before eliminating them 4-3 on penalties. It was the biggest sports-betting upset of the tournament.

He also correctly predicted Morocco defeating the Netherlands in a tight Round of 32 encounter, Canada defeating South Africa 1-0, Belgium's thrilling 3-2 victory over Senegal.

Beyond the early knockout rounds, the young man successfully charted the path all the way to the grand finale.

Man predicts FIFA World Cup final win

In his commentary, he predicted that Lionel Messi would be the FIFA World Cup tournament's top scorer and ultimately lead Argentina to victory in the final against Spain.

He said:

"Bro. My heart says Argentina, but my head says Spain because Spain are just promising. But Argentina are very good.

They're literally the best team in South America. But the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is going to be Argentina."

Watch the YouTube video where he spoke about his prediction below:

Man's 2026 FIFA World Cup R16 predictions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young man known made public his pre-match analysis and predictions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches.

He predicted that Morocco, France, Norway, England, Spain, USA, Argentina and Switzerland would all progress to the next stage of the tournament, which is the quarter-finals.

Source: Legit.ng