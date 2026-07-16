A TikTok user identified as @radyjenner_ng has shared private messages she exchanged with Odogwu Asaba, revealing she almost became one of his victims

She recounted reaching out to the content creator in May 2025 during a period of financial hardship, after which he asked her to send him a photo of herself

Odogwu Asaba, whose real name is Ifeanyi Ogbonna, was arrested by the Delta State Police Command over sexual assault allegations involving a 20-year-old woman who later died

A Nigerian TikTok user who goes by @radyjenner_ng has come forward with private messages she exchanged with Asaba-based content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, widely known as Odogwu Asaba, saying she narrowly escaped becoming one of his victims.

She shared her account in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, at 9:22 PM, days after the Delta State Police Command arrested Ogbonna over sexual assault allegations linked to a 20-year-old woman named Favour, from Warri, who later died.

A lady recounts how she escaped being Odogwu Asaba's victim. Photo Credit: @odogwuasaabaa, @radyjenner_ng

Source: TikTok

Odogwu Asaba: How she first made contact

In the video, the TikTok user explained that she reached out to Odogwu Asaba on 31 May 2025, initially through TikTok, after following his content for some time.

She said he had built a public image around helping people in Asaba, frequently speaking out against exploitative housing agents and presenting himself as someone who looked out for vulnerable individuals in the city.

At the time, she was going through serious financial difficulties and could not afford to rent her own apartment, so she decided to reach out, hoping he could assist her the way he claimed to have helped others. He responded and shared his personal phone number with her, after which their conversation moved to WhatsApp.

She said the first red flag came almost immediately. Shortly into their WhatsApp conversation, he asked her to send him a photograph of herself, which she did, describing the decision as a mistake in hindsight.

She noted that she no longer has access to the WhatsApp messages because she has since changed her phone, but the initial TikTok exchange, which shows him sending her his number, remains visible, and she displayed it on camera.

Watch her account in two parts and see the screenshots she shared:

Odogwu Asaba: Viewers react to lady's story

The video drew strong responses from Nigerians online, with many weighing in on the broader implications of her timing and the nature of the case.

@Dorcas said:

"I just called the number it's switched off ……. I been wan tell am some words of encouragement."

@Uba_ND said:

"Answer this question; do you think the girl could have died or report the case to someone if Odogwu Asaba had given her one million Naira after the incident?"

@Trina said:

"If you had shown this earlier maybe you could have prevented others from being a victim. Sometimes our fears doesn't just affect us"

@Kelly Chukwu said:

"Una funny for this nation oo"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Odogwu Asaba's alleged ex-sales girl had broken her silence on the trending case.

Governor's aide reacts to sexual assault case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Delta State governor's aide had weighed in on the Odogwu Asaba sexual assault case.

In a post shared on his X account on Thursday, July 16, Ossai Ovie, who serves as Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, directed sharp criticism at Favour's family, arguing that their response to her ordeal contributed to her tragic death.

The Delta State Police Command had earlier announced Odogwu Asaba's arrest, stating that Favour travelled to Asaba on June 1, 2026, after seeing an advertisement for his content creation training.

Source: Legit.ng