Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed Lamine Yamal has no known injury after the winger was spotted limping following Spain's semi-final win over France

Yamal played a pivotal role in the win, winning the penalty that opened the scoring before having a goal ruled out by semi-automatic offside technology

Spain will face either England or Argentina in their first-ever World Cup final since winning the world championship in South Africa in 2010

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has moved to ease concerns over Lamine Yamal's fitness after Spain's 2-0 win over France in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final.

Yamal was central to Spain's win. He drew a foul from Lucas Digne, earning his side a penalty which Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up to convert for the opener.

Lamine Yamal helped Spain beat France in World Cup semi-final. Photo by Rob Newell.

Source: Getty Images

He scored what appeared to be a third goal for Spain, but the effort was ruled out for a marginal offside call confirmed by the tournament's semi-automatic offside technology.

De la Fuente’s update on Lamine Yamal

As seen in a video shared by Diario AS, the Barcelona teenager was seen limping as he was making his way towards his family after the match.

Speaking to reporters after the match, De la Fuente confirmed he had consulted with the medical team and received reassuring news about the winger.

“Lamine has nothing that I know of. I have spoken to the doctors now,” the coach said via Barca Blaugranes.

La Roja has one match in their way to becoming world champions for the second time, and will discover their opponent after the England vs Argentina match.

Yamal names his preferred opponent

Legit.ng previously reported that Lamine Yamal named his preferred opponent to face in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after beating France.

The Barcelona star wants to face his idol Lionel Messi’s Argentina in what would be the Finalissima, which was cancelled in March 2026.

Source: Legit.ng